Emmys 2017: The Best, Worst and Weirdest Moments of the Night

Stephen Colbert's inimitable comedic talent was in top form as the host of this year's Primetime Emmy Awards, where some of the biggest names in television came together for a star-studded night of impassioned speeches, political commentary and, at times, some awkward attempts at humor that just fell short.

So to celebrate all of the most memorable moments from this year's show, let's take a look at some of the best, worst and weirdest moments!