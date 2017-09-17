Emmys 2017: The Best, Worst and Weirdest Moments of the Night
Stephen Colbert's inimitable comedic talent was in top form as the host of this year's Primetime Emmy Awards, where some of the biggest names in television came together for a star-studded night of impassioned speeches, political commentary and, at times, some awkward attempts at humor that just fell short.
So to celebrate all of the most memorable moments from this year's show, let's take a look at some of the best, worst and weirdest moments!
THE BEST
Stephen Colbert's Tribute to TV (and Current Events)
When it was announced that Colbert would be hosting this year's show, everyone knew he'd make some political commentary, but his brilliant opening musical number was a masterclass in satire and sarcasm. The catchy, star-studded song encouraged viewers to ignore the terrible news you see in headlines every day and just lose yourself in the magic of TV (while at the same time making sure to mention all the bad stuff we'd have to ignore). The song also saw Colbert dance into different shows and brilliantly imitate their style, even in the case of Archer, where we got a look at what Colbert looks like as a cartoon.
The Reactions to Sean Spicer's Surprise Cameo
During Colbert's politically driven monologue, the host joked about it being impossible to know the size of the night's crowd and called the former White House Press Secretary out to the stage, who mocked his own past of making outlandish crowd-sized claims. The unexpected cameo was overshadowed by the incredibly shocked looks on the faces of everyone in the audience -- including famed Spicer impersonator Melissa McCarthy.
Kate McKinnon's Tearful Acceptance Speech
When the Saturday Night Live star won for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for the second year in a row, she was overcome with emotion and could barely find the words to express her appreciation. However, the highlight of the honest and touching acceptance speech came when she thanked Hillary Clinton, whom McKinnon famously portrayed time and again during SNL's politically focused election-year season.
Dave Chappelle Gets Super Honest
Dave Chappelle and Melissa McCarthy came out to present Outstanding Director for a Comedy Series, and the beloved stand-up made some seemingly off-the-cuff jokes before admitting that he skipped rehearsal. The candid moment elicited one of the biggest laughs of the night, and Chappelle went on to thank the D.C. public school system before reading the rest of his remarks from the teleprompter. You don't get a lot of that kind of honesty in awards shows these days.
THE WORST
Sean Spicer's Surprise Cameo
While people's comically shocked reactions to Spicer coming out during Colbert's opening monologue were amazing, Spicer's actual involvement was really pointless. His fumbling delivery and painful lack of self-awareness made the moment more uncomfortable than funny. Even Colbert couldn't help but poke fun at him later in the show, despite having just been onstage with him.
THE WEIRDEST
Colbert's Nude Westworld Sketch
Midway through the show, Colbert appered in a parody of HBO's Westworld in which he starred as an Emmys-hosting robot who needed a reboot. The sketch, which also featured Jeffrey Wright and Tituss Burgess, was funny, but Colbert's total nudity was certainly unexpected. At least he got his wish to show as much of his butt as CBS would allow.
Alec Baldwin's Awkward 'Birth Control' Joke
Baldwin won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for playing President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live multiple times, and he made sure to take a few digs at the commander in chief that went over pretty well with the crowd, but one joke made things a little awkward. The actor said that he and his wife, Hilaria, had three kids in three years, and the first year they didn't was the year he played Trump, quipping that the "orange wig" was the ultimate birth control. Something about the joke didn't sit well and the crickets in the audience made the moment very awkward.