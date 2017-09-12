Emmys

Emmys 2017: Complete Guide, Winners, Fashion & More

By Jennifer Drysdale‍

Hosted by Stephen Colbert, the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards kicked off live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Sunday, where the small screen's biggest stars celebrated the year's best performances. 

In honor of TV's biggest night, ET's got your official cheat sheet on everything you need to know about the Emmys and a round-up of the night's best moments and most interesting interviews.

Emmys Info
Date: Sunday, Sept. 17
Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT
Where: Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live
Where to Watch: CBS 

