Emmys 2017: Complete Guide, Winners, Fashion & More
Hosted by Stephen Colbert, the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards kicked off live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Sunday, where the small screen's biggest stars celebrated the year's best performances.
In honor of TV's biggest night, ET's got your official cheat sheet on everything you need to know about the Emmys and a round-up of the night's best moments and most interesting interviews.
Emmys Info
Date: Sunday, Sept. 17
Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT
Where: Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live
Where to Watch: CBS
Winners: Complete Winners List | Donald Glover Makes History | Elisabeth Moss Wins First Emmy | Laura Dern Reveals She's Giving Her Emmy Away | Nicole Kidman Wins, Delivers Powerful Speech About Domestic Abuse | 'Master of None' Star Lena Waithe Makes History | Sterling K. Brown Reveals How His Emmy Speech Would've Ended
Red Carpet: 'Stranger Things' Cast Looks Fashionable | Robin Wright Brings Daughter Dylan to Emmys | Debra Messing Talks 'Will & Grace' Revival | Jimmy Kimmel Rocks Fanny Pack | Allison Janney Says Anna Faris Is Doing 'Fantastic' | Colin Jost Gushes Over Scarlett Johansson | Evan Rachel Wood Talks 'Westworld' Season 2 | Chrissy Metz Says She's 'Not in Any Rush' to Get Engaged | Jermaine Fowler: Voice of Emmys 2017 | Sofia Vergara Brings Her Son Instead of Joe Manganiello | Yvonne Strahovski Reveals She Secretly Got Married | Milo Ventimiglia on Mandy Moore's Engagement | Jessica Biel Says She 'Can't Compete' With Justin Timberlake | Jane Fonda Rocks Ariana Grande-Style Pony Tail | Mandy Moore Shows Off Engagement Ring | Anna Faris Makes First Post-Split Appearance | Jeffrey Tambor Says Transgender Military Ban | Sterling K. Brown Says Wife is 'Cool' With Him Being Called 'Attractive' | William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman on Both Being Nominated for Emmys | RuPaul Feels 'Like Diana Ross' at Emmys
Photos: Red Carpet Arrivals | Best & Worst Dressed | Emmys Party Pics
Predictions: Who Will Win and Who Should Win
First-Time Emmy Nominees:Milo Ventimiglia | Stephen Glover | Alison Wright | BD Wong | Becky Ann Baker | Bill Camp | Ron Cephas Jones | Chrissy Metz | Shannon Purser
Creative Arts Emmys: Complete List of Winners | Leah Remini | James Corden | Alexis Bledel
Who Will Be There:Nicole Kidman, Oprah & More to Present | Reese Witherspoon