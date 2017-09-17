Emmys

Emmys 2017: The Complete Winners List

By Alex Ungerman‍
Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

TV's biggest night is here!

Hollywood's best and brightest from the small screen gathered in Los Angeles for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, but while many great shows and actors have earned nominations, not everyone will be taking home gold.

Watch the show when it airs live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and check back here to see all the stars who are walking away with awards.
 

MORE: 2017 Emmys Outstanding Drama Series: Who Will Win and Who Should Win? (87367)

Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul 
The Crown 
The Handmaid's Tale 
House of Cards 
Stranger Things 
This Is Us 
Westworld

Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta 
Black-ish 
Master of None 
Modern Family 
Silicon Valley 
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt 
Veep

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series 
Viola Davis - How to Get Away With Murder
Claire Foy - The Crown
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Keri Russell - The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld
Robin Wright - House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series 
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins - Westworld 
Bob Odinkirk - Better Call Saul 
Matthew Rhys - The Americans
Liev Schrieber - Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey - House of Cards 
Milo Ventimiglia- This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie 
Carrie Coon - Fargo
Felicity Huffman - American Crime
Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies 
Susan Sarandon - Feud: Bette and Joan 
Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange - Feud: Bette and Joan

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie 
Riz Ahmed - The Night Of 
Benedict Cumberbatch - Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Robert De Niro - The Wizard of Lies 
Ewan McGregor - Fargo
Geoffrey Rush - Genius
John Turturro -The Night Of

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon - Better Things 
Jane Fonda - Grace and Frankie 
Allison Janney - Mom
Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt 
Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep
Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
Lily Tomlin - Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
Aziz Ansari - Master of None 
Zach Galifianakis - Baskets
Donald Glover - Atlanta
William H. Macy - Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Ann Dowd -The Handmaid's Tale 
Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale
Uzo Aduba - Orange Is the New Black
Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things
Chrissy Metz - This Is Us 
Thandie Newton - Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series 
Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul
John Lithgow - The Crown 
Mandy Patinkin - Homeland
Michael Kelly - House Of Cards
David Harbour - Stranger Things 
Ron Cephas Jones - This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright - Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Regina King- American Crime
Shailene Woodley - Big Little Lies 
Laura Dern - Big Little Lies
Judy Davis - Feud: Bette and Joan
Jackie Hoffman - Feud: Bette and Joan
Michelle Pfeiffer - The Wizard of Lies

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series 
Vanessa Bayer - Saturday Night Live 
Leslie Jones - Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live 
Kathryn Hahn - Transparent
Judith Light - Transparent 
Anna Chlumsky - Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Louie Anderson - Baskets
Ty Burrell - Modern Family 
Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live 
Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt 
Tony Hale - Veep
Matt Walsh - Veep

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
Amazing Race 
American Ninja 
Project Runway 
RuPaul's Drag Race 
Top Chef 
The Voice

Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee 
Jimmy Kimmel Live 
Last Week Tonight 
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Real Time With Bill Maher

Outstanding Limited Series 
Big Little Lies 
Fargo 
Feud: Bette and Joan 
Genius. 
The Night Of

Outstanding Informational Series or Special
Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown 
Inside the Actors Studio 
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath 
StarTalk With Neil deGrasse Tyson 
Vice

Outstanding Variety Special
Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 
2017 Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner 
Louis C.K. 2017 
Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust 
Stephen Colbert's Live Election Night Democracy's Series Finale: Who's Going to Clean Up This Sh*t?

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series 
Ben Mendelsohn - Bloodline 
BD Wong - Mr. Robot
Hank Azaria - Ray Donovan
Denis O'Hare - This Is Us
Brian Tyree Henry - This Is Us 
Gerald McRaney - This Is Us **WINNER**

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Wanda Sykes - Black-ish 
Carrie Fisher - Catastrophe
Becky Ann Baker - Girls 
Angela Bassett - Master of None
Kristen Wiig - Saturday Night Live 
Melissa McCarthy - Saturday Night Live**WINNER**

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Alison Wright - The Americans
Alexis Bledel - The Handmaid's Tale**WINNER**
Cicely Tyson - How to Get Away With Murder
Ann Dowd - The Leftovers
Laverne Cox - Orange Is the New Black 
Shannon Purser - Stranger Things

Outstanding Special Class Program
Hairspray Live! 
The Oscars 
Super Bowl LI Halftime Show starring Lady Gaga 
70th Annual Tony Awards **WINNER**

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special 
Amanda Knox 
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years 
A House Divided (Vice Special Report) 
L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later 
13th **WINNER**

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series 
American Masters 
Chef's Table 
The Keepers 
Planet Earth II **WINNER**
30 for 30

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds 
LA 92 **WINNER**
O.J.: Made in America 
Oklahoma City (American Experience) 
The White Helmets

Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Fixer Upper
Lip Sync Battle
Shark Tank **WINNER**
Who Do You Think You Are? 

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Born This Way
Deadliest Catch
Intervention
Gaycation With Ellen Page
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell **WINNER**

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series 
Riz Ahmed - Girls
Matthew Rhys - Girls
Dave Chappelle - Saturday Night Live **WINNER**
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Saturday Night Live 
Tom Hanks - Saturday Night Live
Hugh Laurie - Veep

Related Gallery