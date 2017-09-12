Emmys 2017: Date, Time, Complete Guide, Nominees
The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards are almost here!
Hosted by Stephen Colbert, the awards show kicks off live from from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Sunday, where the small screen's biggest stars will be celebrating the year's best performances.
Just in time for TV's biggest night, ET's got your official cheat sheet on everything you need to know about the Emmys!
What Time Do the Emmys Start?: The Emmys will air live coast-to-coast from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on Sunday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
Who Is Hosting?: Stephen Colbert will be hosting the show for the first time on Sunday, but it won't be his first time gracing the Emmys stage. The 53-year-old Late Show host has already won nine awards for The Daily Show and The Colbert Report.
Colbert is also up for six awards this year, and could be the first performer in TV Academy history to win multiple awards while also hosting the awards show.
Who Will Be Presenting?: Riz Ahmed, Anthony Anderson, Alec Baldwin, Jason Bateman, Jessica Biel, Anna Faris, Allison Janney, Rashida Jones, Nicole Kidman, Debra Messing, Lea Michele, Shemar Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Jim Parsons, Tracee Ellis Ross, Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon.
Fashion Predictions: Though Mandy Moore was snubbed for a nomination in the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category (This Is Us is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series), she's sure to take her revenge out on the red carpet with her fearless fashion. The actress has delivered hit after hit on the red carpet since the NBC series premiered last year, and Sunday's awards show will surely be no different.
Evan Rachel Wood will no doubt forgo a gown for a fashion-forward suit. "I actually decided this year that I wasn't gonna wear any dresses to any of the award shows," she told ET at the Golden Globes in January, and she's kept her promise ever since.
Nicole Kidman is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie with her Big Little Lies co-star, Witherspoon, and the women will surely bring their A-list style to the red carpet -- and we can't wait to see it!
Notable Nominations: With Game of Thrones out of the running this year, it's anybody's game! Westworld is instead repping for HBO, leading with 22 nominations, which is tied with NBC's Saturday Night Live. Cult favorite Stranger Things received 18 nominations (the same for Feud: Bette and Joan), while This Is Us was recognized with 10 nominations (though they originally had 11 -- they ended up being disqualified for a nomination in the Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For a Series, Limited Series or Movie category).
The awards show will also feature several co-star face-offs. Kidman and Witherspoon will go head to head for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie; Feud: Bette and Joan stars Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon are also pitted against each other in the category; and Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown are both in the race for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for This Is Us.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who has won five straight Emmys for playing Selina Meyer on Veep, could take home her sixth consecutive award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.
Nominees like Anderson, Ross, Brown, Ahmed, Aziz Ansar, Donald Glover, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dave Chapelle, BD Wong and Brian Tyree Henry are also leading the show's most diverse group of nominees in history.
Not only that, but a total of 43 performers were nominated for their first Primetime Emmy Award this year. Alison Wright is nominated for The Americans, Wong for Mr. Robot, Becky Ann Baker for Girls, Bill Camp for The Night Of, Ron Cephas Jones for This Is Us and Stephen Glover for Atlanta.
Who Already Won: With so many noteworthy performances, the Emmys have already started awarding trophies. Leah Remini took home the Emmy for Outstanding Informational Series for her A&E docu-series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath over the weekend at the Creative Arts Emmys. "We're very grateful and emotional," Remini told ET backstage after the show.
James Corden also took home the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special for the Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special, and Alexis Bledel took home her first Emmy for Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Ofglen in The Handmaid’s Tale.
"I'm surprised and really excited [and] a little emotional. It's all the feelings," she told ET backstage at the Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday. "I'm so fortunate to be a part of such an incredible company of actors and to get to tell this story now is just such an honor. People have had such strong reactions to it, and it's been so interesting to talk about everything it brings up for people. To continue doing the work, to get to go back and keep doing the work is just so exciting."
Who Is Throwing the Emmy After-Parties?: The real fun will begin when the awards show ends, as stars will flock to several parties to celebrate their big wins at parties like the Governors Ball and soirees hosted by HBO, Hulu, Fox and AMC.
