Emmys 2017: Date, Time, Complete Guide, Nominees

Just in time for TV's biggest night, ET's got your official cheat sheet on everything you need to know about the Emmys!

ET’s Red Carpet Coverage: Don’t miss ET’s live Emmy red carpet coverage this Sunday, Sept. 17, right here on ETonline.com. You can also follow all the action in real time on Twitter (@etnow), Instagram (@entertainmenttonight) and our official Facebook page. Tune in to Entertainment Tonight on Monday (check your local listings) for all the Emmy day-after festivities!

What Time Do the Emmys Start?: The Emmys will air live coast-to-coast from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on Sunday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

Who Is Hosting?: Stephen Colbert will be hosting the show for the first time on Sunday, but it won't be his first time gracing the Emmys stage. The 53-year-old Late Show host has already won nine awards for The Daily Show and The Colbert Report.

Colbert is also up for six awards this year, and could be the first performer in TV Academy history to win multiple awards while also hosting the awards show.