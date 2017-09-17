Emmys 2017: Dolly Parton Steals the Show During '9 to 5' Reunion With Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin

The 9 to 5 girls are finally back together!

Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin reunited on Sunday night at the 2017 Emmys to present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie -- and used the moment to make a statement.

"Personally, I have been waiting for a 9 to 5 reunion ever since we did the first one," Parton began.

"Back in 1980, in that movie, we refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot," Fonda chimed in.

"And in 2017, we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot," Tomlin concluded, prompting huge cheers from the audience.