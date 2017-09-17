Emmys 2017: Dolly Parton Steals the Show During '9 to 5' Reunion With Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin
The 9 to 5 girls are finally back together!
Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin reunited on Sunday night at the 2017 Emmys to present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie -- and used the moment to make a statement.
"Personally, I have been waiting for a 9 to 5 reunion ever since we did the first one," Parton began.
"Back in 1980, in that movie, we refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot," Fonda chimed in.
"And in 2017, we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot," Tomlin concluded, prompting huge cheers from the audience.
The women noted that they would be recognizing "men who conduct themselves with the utmost integrity," referring to nominees Bill Camp, Alfred Molina, David Thewlis, Stanley Tucci, Michael K. Williams and Alexander Skarsgard, who wound up taking the prize for his role in HBO's Big Little Lies.
Fonda and Tomlin also were nominated at the ceremony for their Netflix sitcom, Grace and Frankie, while Parton's NBC television movie, Christmas of Many Colors, was also nominated. After exchanging congratulations with each other, Parton couldn't help but lighten the mood with a scene stealing joke.
"I'm here to have a good time tonight ... I'm just hoping that I'm gonna get one of those Grace and Frankie vibrators in my swag bag," she declared, garnering a big, adorable laugh from Tomlin.
Earlier that day, Fonda opened up about the impending reunion to ET's Nancy O'Dell, but dashed our dreams of a 9 to 5 sequel in the future.
"It's too complicated and boring to tell on a night like this," Fonda said of the reason. "Maybe we'll have another reunion onscreen, but not in a sequel to 9 to 5."
Fonda did say she's "hoping" to get Parton on an upcoming episode of Grace and Frankie, and revealed how she and Tomlin celebrated their most recent nominations.
"Oh, we drank a lot of champagne and yelled and screamed," she teased. "We were in the middle of shooting our fourth season and everyone was very excited."
