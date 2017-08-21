Emmys 2017: How Veteran TV Actors Delivered Career Bests and Earned Their First Noms

After nearly quitting Hollywood, Camp has spent the past 15 years working with some of the best directors before finally being recognized for HBO’s The Night Of. “It’s been 25 years,” he says, referring to his longtime stage and screen career. “And not that this should mark anything, but what it does is it reminds me of all the really awesome people I’ve worked with over all these years and all the stuff that I’ve learned.”

At 41, Alison Wright is one of the youngest and most new to the business of the nominees ET spoke with at length. But she’s experience a moment like no other, with a surprise Emmy-nominated return to The Americans, a recurring role on Feud: Bette and Joan and supporting part in the Pulitzer Prize-winning ensemble play Sweat—and that was all in the spring. "I’ve been very lucky this year, I can only hope to be as lucky going forward from here,” she says, reiterating the idea that several of her fellow nominees expressed: this is not “a moment” that will come to an end, but perhaps validation that will earn them more work and a continued career high.

