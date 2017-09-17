Emmys 2017: The Winners, Where to Watch Them & What's Next!
The winners are in!
Hollywood crowned the best of the best from the small screen on Sunday at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, and here’s everything you need to know to keep enjoying your favorite shows.
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: John Lithgow, The Crown
Where to Watch: Netflix
What's Next: Lithgow’s remarkable transformation into Winston Churchill on The Crown was received with high praise. While his reign on the show is over,fans can catch him on NBC’s Trial & Error. The new season of The Crown returns to Netflix on Dec. 8, starring Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II.
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Where to Watch: NBC.com. Hulu
What's Next: McKinnon, who won her second consecutive Emmy on Sunday, will return to season 43 of SNL, which premieres on Sept. 30. She’s currently filming The Spy Who Dumped Me, alongside Mila Kunis.
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Where to Watch: HBO Now, HBO Go, Amazon, iTunes
What's Next: After a memorable run in the Twin Peaks revival, Dern -- who won her first Emmy on Sunday -- was a literal highlight on Big Little Lies as Renata, a fierce career woman and anti-bullying advocate. A second season for Big Little Lies has not been confirmed...yet. Dern currently has five films in the works.
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Where to Watch: NBC.com, Hulu
What's Next: Baldwin's amazing impression of Donald Trump during season 42 of Saturday Night Live was met with universal acclaim. And as the new season of SNL approaches, on Sep. 30, something tells us we haven't seen the last of Baldwin's Trump.
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
Where to Watch: HBO Now, HBO Go, Amazon, iTunes
What's Next: Skarsgard took home his first Emmy on Sunday, beating out Bill Camp (The Night Of), Alfred Molina (Feud: Bette and Joan), David Thewlis (Fargo), Stanley Tucci (Feud: Bette and Joan) and Michael K. Williams (The Night Of). A second season for Big Little Lies has not been confirmed, but Skarsgard is keeping busy with six films currently in production.
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama: Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Where to Watch: Hulu, iTunes
What's Next: The TV veteran took home her first Emmy win on Sunday, calling her award a “dream.” Hulu picked up a second season of The Handmaid’s Tale, set to air in 2018. Dowd is currently working on four films, including A Kid Like Jane with Priyanka Chopra and Claire Danes.
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program:The Voice
Where to Watch: NBC, Hulu
What's Next: Season 13 of The Voice kicks off on Sept. 25. This year, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson will join veteran coaches Blake Shelton and Adam Levine.