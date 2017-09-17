Emmys 2017: The Winners, Where to Watch Them & What's Next!

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Where to Watch: NBC.com. Hulu

What's Next: McKinnon, who won her second consecutive Emmy on Sunday, will return to season 43 of SNL, which premieres on Sept. 30. She’s currently filming The Spy Who Dumped Me, alongside Mila Kunis.

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Where to Watch: HBO Now, HBO Go, Amazon, iTunes

What's Next: After a memorable run in the Twin Peaks revival, Dern -- who won her first Emmy on Sunday -- was a literal highlight on Big Little Lies as Renata, a fierce career woman and anti-bullying advocate. A second season for Big Little Lies has not been confirmed...yet. Dern currently has five films in the works.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Where to Watch: NBC.com, Hulu

What's Next: Baldwin's amazing impression of Donald Trump during season 42 of Saturday Night Live was met with universal acclaim. And as the new season of SNL approaches, on Sep. 30, something tells us we haven't seen the last of Baldwin's Trump.

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

Where to Watch: HBO Now, HBO Go, Amazon, iTunes

What's Next: Skarsgard took home his first Emmy on Sunday, beating out Bill Camp (The Night Of), Alfred Molina (Feud: Bette and Joan), David Thewlis (Fargo), Stanley Tucci (Feud: Bette and Joan) and Michael K. Williams (The Night Of). A second season for Big Little Lies has not been confirmed, but Skarsgard is keeping busy with six films currently in production.