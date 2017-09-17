Emmys 2017: Women Run the Show, In Front of and Behind the Camera

Behind the camera, Lena Waithe and Reed Morano were the big winners, ending longtime male streaks in their respective categories. Waithe, who previously credited the “black girl magic” onset, took home the writing trophy for her superb episode (“Thanksgiving”) of Master of None, marking the first time a black woman won Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. She shared the award with creator Aziz Ansari, who won the previous year with Alan Yang. Meanwhile, Morano kicked off what's shaping up to be a historic year for directors.

In the second time ever that three women were nominated for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, Morano came out on top with The Handmaid’s Tale. She was the first woman to win since Mimi Leder for ER in 1995. She is only one of a small handful of female directors to be nominated, including Patty Jenkins for The Killing in 2011. (Jenkins is potentially on her way to the Oscars for her work helming Wonder Woman.)