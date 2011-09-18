Emmys

The Big Winners of the Primetime Emmy Awards

Published
The 63rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are underway and we're giving you the complete list of winners as they accept their awards!

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Laura Linney

Edie Falco

Amy Poehler

Melissa McCarthy for Mike & Molly

Martha Plimpton

Tina Fey

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Matt LeBlanc

Jim Parsons for The Big Bang Theory

Steve Carell

Johnny Galecki

Louis C.K.

Alec Baldwin

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Jane Lynch

Betty White

Julie Bowen for Modern Family

Kristen Wiig

Jane Krakowski

Sofia Vergara

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Jon Cryer

Chris Colfer

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Ed O'Neill

Eric Stonestreet

Ty Burrell for Modern Family

Outstanding Comedy Series:

Glee

Parks and Recreation

The Office

Modern Family

30 Rock

The Big Bang Theory

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Elisabeth Moss

Connie Britton

Mariska Hargitay

Mireille Enos

Julianna Margulies for The Good Wife

Kathy Bates

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Steve Buscemi

Michael C. Hall

Kyle Chandler for Friday Night Lights

Jon Hamm

Hugh Laurie

Timothy Olyphant

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Kelly Macdonald

Christina Hendricks

Michelle Forbes

Archie Panjabi

Margo Martindale for Justified

Christine Baranski

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

John Slattery

Andre Braugher

Walton Goggins

Peter Dinklage for Game of Thrones

Josh Charles

Alan Cumming

Outstanding Drama Series:

Boardwalk Empire

The Good Wife

Mad Men

Friday Night Lights

Dexter

Game of Thrones

Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series:

The Colbert Report

Late Night with Jimmy Fallon

Saturday Night Live

Conan

Real Time with Bill Maher

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program:

So You Think You Can Dance

The Amazing Race

Project Runway

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

Top Chef

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program:

Jeff Probst for Survivor

Cat Deeley

Phil Keoghan

Tom Bergeron

Ryan Seacrest