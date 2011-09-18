The Big Winners of the Primetime Emmy Awards
The 63rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are underway and we're giving you the complete list of winners as they accept their awards!
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:
Laura Linney
Edie Falco
Amy Poehler
Melissa McCarthy for Mike & Molly
Martha Plimpton
Tina Fey
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:
Matt LeBlanc
Jim Parsons for The Big Bang Theory
Steve Carell
Johnny Galecki
Louis C.K.
Alec Baldwin
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:
Jane Lynch
Betty White
Julie Bowen for Modern Family
Kristen Wiig
Jane Krakowski
Sofia Vergara
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:
Jon Cryer
Chris Colfer
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Ed O'Neill
Eric Stonestreet
Ty Burrell for Modern Family
Outstanding Comedy Series:
Glee
Parks and Recreation
The Office
Modern Family
30 Rock
The Big Bang Theory
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:
Elisabeth Moss
Connie Britton
Mariska Hargitay
Mireille Enos
Julianna Margulies for The Good Wife
Kathy Bates
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:
Steve Buscemi
Michael C. Hall
Kyle Chandler for Friday Night Lights
Jon Hamm
Hugh Laurie
Timothy Olyphant
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:
Kelly Macdonald
Christina Hendricks
Michelle Forbes
Archie Panjabi
Margo Martindale for Justified
Christine Baranski
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:
John Slattery
Andre Braugher
Walton Goggins
Peter Dinklage for Game of Thrones
Josh Charles
Alan Cumming
Outstanding Drama Series:
Boardwalk Empire
The Good Wife
Mad Men
Friday Night Lights
Dexter
Game of Thrones
Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series:
The Colbert Report
Late Night with Jimmy Fallon
Saturday Night Live
Conan
Real Time with Bill Maher
The Daily Show with Jon Stewart
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program:
So You Think You Can Dance
The Amazing Race
Project Runway
American Idol
Dancing with the Stars
Top Chef
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program:
Jeff Probst for Survivor
Cat Deeley
Phil Keoghan
Tom Bergeron
Ryan Seacrest