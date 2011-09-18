The Big Winners of the Primetime Emmy Awards

The 63rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are underway and we're giving you the complete list of winners as they accept their awards!

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:



Laura Linney



Edie Falco



Amy Poehler



Melissa McCarthy for Mike & Molly



Martha Plimpton



Tina Fey

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:



Matt LeBlanc



Jim Parsons for The Big Bang Theory



Steve Carell



Johnny Galecki



Louis C.K.



Alec Baldwin

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:



Jane Lynch



Betty White



Julie Bowen for Modern Family



Kristen Wiig



Jane Krakowski



Sofia Vergara

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:



Jon Cryer



Chris Colfer



Jesse Tyler Ferguson



Ed O'Neill



Eric Stonestreet



Ty Burrell for Modern Family

Outstanding Comedy Series:



Glee



Parks and Recreation



The Office



Modern Family



30 Rock



The Big Bang Theory

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:



Elisabeth Moss



Connie Britton



Mariska Hargitay



Mireille Enos



Julianna Margulies for The Good Wife



Kathy Bates

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:



Steve Buscemi



Michael C. Hall



Kyle Chandler for Friday Night Lights



Jon Hamm



Hugh Laurie



Timothy Olyphant

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:



Kelly Macdonald



Christina Hendricks



Michelle Forbes



Archie Panjabi



Margo Martindale for Justified



Christine Baranski

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:



John Slattery



Andre Braugher



Walton Goggins



Peter Dinklage for Game of Thrones



Josh Charles



Alan Cumming

Outstanding Drama Series:



Boardwalk Empire



The Good Wife



Mad Men



Friday Night Lights



Dexter



Game of Thrones

Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series:



The Colbert Report



Late Night with Jimmy Fallon



Saturday Night Live



Conan



Real Time with Bill Maher



The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program:



So You Think You Can Dance



The Amazing Race



Project Runway



American Idol



Dancing with the Stars



Top Chef

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program:



Jeff Probst for Survivor



Cat Deeley



Phil Keoghan



Tom Bergeron



Ryan Seacrest