Eniko Parrish Shares Sweet Photo With Newborn Son Kenzo
Eniko Parrish is in love with her baby boy!
Kevin Hart's wife took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sweet pic of herself cradling her newborn son, Kenzo.
"A love like no other! 💙 Every ounce of pain was worth it ALL," she captioned the snap. "Would I do it again? ABSOLUTELY!"
Kenzo Kash Hart was born on November 21. "God is truly amazing....Kenzo Kash Hart was born at 1:45am ....He is Healthy & already smiling. Thank you all for your prayers!!!! We love & appreciate ya #Harts," Hart announced on Twitter.
Hart is already dad to 12-year-old daughter Heaven and 10-year-old son Hendrix from his first marriage. He and Parrish revealed Kenzo's name during an elaborate in October.
See more in the video below.
