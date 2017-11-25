News

Eniko Parrish Shares Sweet Photo With Newborn Son Kenzo

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Eniko Parrish is in love with her baby boy!

Kevin Hart's wife took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sweet pic of herself cradling her newborn son, Kenzo. 

"A love like no other! 💙 Every ounce of pain was worth it ALL," she captioned the snap. "Would I do it again? ABSOLUTELY!"

Kenzo Kash Hart was . "God is truly amazing....Kenzo Kash Hart was born at 1:45am ....He is Healthy & already smiling. Thank you all for your prayers!!!! We love & appreciate ya #Harts," Hart announced on Twitter. 

Hart is already dad to 12-year-old daughter Heaven and 10-year-old son Hendrix from his first marriage. He and Parrish revealed Kenzo's name during an elaborate in October. 

See more in the video below. 

RELATED CONTENT: 

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish Welcome First Child Together

Kevin Hart Reveals Pregnant Wife Eniko Parrish Had a 'False Alarm'

Kevin Hart Mocks His Recent Cheating Scandals in Promo For 'Irresponsible Tour'

Related Gallery