Eniko Parrish Steps Out For First Time Since Extortion Scandal as Kevin Hart Returns to Set in Georgia -- Pics
Kevin Hart's pregnant wife Eniko Parrish was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Sunday, for the first time following the news of the alleged attempted extortion of her husband.
Parrish, who is pregnant with her and Hart's first child together, was rocking her wedding ring as she took the family dog, Roxy, to a local animal hospital, where she stayed for two hours before returning home.
An eyewitness tells ET, "Eniko seemed like she was in deep thought. She totally ignored the photog -- just cracked a quick smile as acknowledgement. Normally she smiles and says hi."
Recently, Hart was allegedly targeted by an extortionist claiming to have a sexually incriminating video of the comic. The Jumanji star took to Instagram on Saturday where he apologized to his wife and kids for his "bad error and judgement" in a somber video.
WATCH: Kevin Hart Apologizes to His Wife and Kids For 'Bad Error and Judgement'
The comic also said, "I'm at a place in my life where I feel I have a target on my back and because of that I should make smart decisions, and recently I didn’t."
"It's a sh*tty moment when you know you're wrong and there's no excuses for your wrong behavior," he continues. "At the end of the day, I just simply got to do better. But I'm also not gonna allow a person to have financial gain off my mistakes. In this particular situation, that's what was attempted. I said I'd rather fess up to my mistakes."
WATCH: Kevin Hart Seemingly Addresses Cheating Allegations: 'All I Do Is Laugh'
Following Hart's Instagram post, the star's rep released a statement to ET, claiming, "Someone tried to set Kevin up in a failed extortion attempt. As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation."
On Sunday, Hart was spotted on the set of his upcoming comedy Night School in Clayton, Georgia, where the comic was all smiles as production continued.
In July, Hart faced high-profile cheating allegations after photos and video surfaced allegedly showing him with other women outside of a resort in Miami Beach. The star repeatedly denied he was unfaithful, telling ET's Kevin Frazier, "It's absolutely not true."
In spite of the rumors of infidelity, People reports that Parrish is standing by her husband and that there's "absolutely no divorce talk."
WATCH: Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish Enjoy a Couples Vacation in Mexico, Prove Their Love Is Still Going Strong
People's sources told the site that Parrish "is aware that Kevin has been accused of being a ladies’ man. She doesn’t care," and that "the legal issue" of Hart's alleged extortion "seems to be more important to the family than any sexual gossip that goes along with it."
Recently a source told ET that Hart is focusing on his family amid the persistent cheating rumors. "The most important thing right now is his family," the source says. "He needs to keep his family together." Check out the video below to hear more.