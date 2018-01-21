Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Have Fun in the Sun 5 Weeks After Welcoming Twins

Sometimes mom and dad need a little break!

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova, who became first-time parents when they welcomed twins Nicholas and Lucy in December, hopped on a boat for a day date on the water.

The couple looked casual, both sporting sunglasses. Iglesias wore a dark green jacket and khakis, while Kournikova rocked a black tank top and a high ponytail on the windy water.

Kournikova also showed off her dance skills on the boat, posting an Instagram of herself dancing to her long time love's latest single "El Bano," and playing with a couple of dogs.

"#seriousmoves, #elbaño" the tennis star wrote in the caption for the video.

The proud parents shared some pics of their newborns earlier this month, with new dad Iglesias snuggling up to one twin, and writing, "My sunshine," in the caption.

The new mom then posted a pic--presumably the other twin--with the same caption.

The two have been together since 2001, but briefly split in 2013, and have been intensely private since their reunion. A source told ET that the couple their pregnancy so under wraps that "their family and friends didn’t even know. They had been preparing for a while to have kids and are over the moon.”

“They spent a lot of time and money on their home to baby proof it,” the source adds.

