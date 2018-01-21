News

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Have Fun in the Sun 5 Weeks After Welcoming Twins

By Elizabeth Stanton‍
Splash News

Sometimes mom and dad need a little break!

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova, who became first-time parents when they welcomed twins Nicholas and Lucy in December, hopped on a boat for a day date on the water.

The couple looked casual, both sporting sunglasses. Iglesias wore a dark green jacket and khakis, while Kournikova rocked a black tank top and a high ponytail on the windy water.

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias 01/21/18
Splash News
Anna Kournikova 01/21/18
Splash News

 

Kournikova also showed off her dance skills on the boat, posting an Instagram of herself dancing to her long time love's latest single "El Bano," and playing with a couple of dogs.

"#seriousmoves, #elbaño" the tennis star wrote in the caption for the video.

#seriousmoves 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #elbaño

A post shared by 🐾 Anna 🎈Аня (@annakournikova) on

The proud parents shared some pics of their newborns earlier this month, with new dad Iglesias snuggling up to one twin, and writing, "My sunshine," in the caption.

My Sunshine

A post shared by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) on

The new mom then posted a pic--presumably the other twin--with the same caption.

My Sunshine

A post shared by 🐾 Anna 🎈Аня (@annakournikova) on

The two have been together since 2001, but briefly split in 2013, and have been intensely private since their reunion. A source told ET that the couple their pregnancy so under wraps that "their family and friends didn’t even know. They had been preparing for a while to have kids and are over the moon.”

“They spent a lot of time and money on their home to baby proof it,” the source adds.

For more on the happy new parents, watch the video below!

