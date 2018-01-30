Enrique Iglesias' Family Gushes Over His and Anna Kournikova's Newborn Twins

Sounds like Enrique Iglesias is adjusting to fatherhood just fine!

The 42-year-old Latin singer's mother, Isabel Preysler, opened up to Hola! about how her son is doing as a first-time parent since Iglesias and Anna Kournikova welcomed twins Nicholas and Lucy in December.

“Enrique is extraordinarily happy,” Preysler shared. "The children are perfect, beautiful and growing phenomenally well."

The proud grandma added that the tennis star had "a perfectly normal pregnancy," though the notoriously private couple kept her growing bump under wraps throughout the entire time Kournikova, 36, was expecting.

"She didn’t have to do mandatory bed rest at any time," she said. "Anna hasn’t had to hide. She has a very simple and homey life.”

Iglesias' sister, Tamara, was also elated about the arrival of her niece and nephew. “Lucy looks more like Anna, she is blonde and has blue eyes, and Nico looks more like Enrique, more morenito[a little darker]," she revealed.

Plus, the "El Bano" singer's brother, Julio, is confident that Iglesias "will be a great father.”

A source recently told ET that Iglesias and Kournikova's "family and friends didn’t even know" about the pregnancy, saying, “They had been preparing for a while to have kids and are over the moon. They spent a lot of time and money on their home to baby proof it."

“Privacy is their biggest thing, but Enrique wanted to share his love with the world," the insider added. "Both are very hands-on parents.”

Earlier this month, the proud new parents shared their first snaps of the twins on their Instagram accounts, each posing with one of the children and sharing the same sweet caption, "My sunshine."

My Sunshine A post shared by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) on Jan 16, 2018 at 9:39am PST

My Sunshine A post shared by 🐾 Anna 🎈Аня (@annakournikova) on Jan 16, 2018 at 10:48am PST

