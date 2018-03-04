Enrique Iglesias Showers His Baby Daughter With Kisses in Sweet Video: Watch!

Enrique Iglesias can't help but shower those sweet chubby cheeks with kisses!

The Latin pop superstar posted an Instagram video on Sunday morning featuring the new dad adorably showing affection for his 2-month-old daughter, Lucy.

"I love you," he whispered in between tiny pecks.

"Noooo, Dad! Don't kiss me so much!" he jokingly imitated the baby girl -- who didn't seem to mind in the least -- before resuming his string of sweet smooches.

"Can't get enough of my sunshine," Iglesias, 42, captioned the clip.

In December, the "I Like It" singer welcomed newborn twins -- Lucy and a boy named Nicholas -- with his longtime love, tennis star Anna Kournikova. The notoriously private couple, who began dating in 2001 and briefly split in 2013, primarily kept the pregnancy under wraps.

"Privacy is their biggest thing, but Enrique wanted to share his love with the world," a source told ET in January of the couple's sporadic personal Instagram posts. "Both are very hands-on parents."

