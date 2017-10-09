Eric and Jessie James Decker Are Expecting Baby No. 3 -- Watch Them Break the News to the Kids!

Eric and Jessie James Decker are going to be parents again!

The country singer revealed on Instagram on Monday that she and her football pro husband are expecting their third child, writing, "Eric and I are so excited to share with y'all that we are expecting baby Decker number 3! As you can see Viv is so happy and Bub doesn't quite know what's going on 😂 but we are over the moon and feel so blessed and can't wait to meet this little one end of March ❤️."

In the sweet video, the couple's three-year-old daughter Vivianne adorably claps and gets so excited that she's going to be a big sister again!