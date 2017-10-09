Eric and Jessie James Decker Are Expecting Baby No. 3 -- Watch Them Break the News to the Kids!
Eric and Jessie James Decker are going to be parents again!
The country singer revealed on Instagram on Monday that she and her football pro husband are expecting their third child, writing, "Eric and I are so excited to share with y'all that we are expecting baby Decker number 3! As you can see Viv is so happy and Bub doesn't quite know what's going on 😂 but we are over the moon and feel so blessed and can't wait to meet this little one end of March ❤️."
In the sweet video, the couple's three-year-old daughter Vivianne adorably claps and gets so excited that she's going to be a big sister again!
Congrats to the happy family!
The baby news is not at all surprising, given that Jessie told ET last month that she and Eric were "completely open to having another baby."
"I wasn't ready before," she admitted. "Because I had just had Vivi and Bub back to back, they are, like, 17 and a half months apart. Two little ones running around in diapers and bottles, you need a break."
"But now that little man is two, I'm completely open, and whatever happens, happens," she added. "I'm game. Let's do it."
