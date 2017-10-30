Eric and Jessie James Decker Reveal They're Having a Baby Boy -- But Not Everyone Is Happy!

Eric and Jessie James Decker have announced that baby number three is a boy!

The football star and country singer shared the news in a gender reveal video posted on Instagram on Monday.

In the clip, Eric and the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Vivianne, and 2-year-old son, Eric Jr., start opening a giant box as Jessie excitedly eggs them on. “You ready to figure out who’s in Mommy’s tummy?” she asks before helping the trio undo the tape.

A bunch of blue balloons then float into the sky as the proud parents joyously scream, “It’s a boy!”