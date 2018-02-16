Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart Divorcing After 14 Years of Marriage

Another Hollywood couple has called it quits.

Rebecca Gayheart has filed for divorce from her husband, Eric Dane, after nearly 14 years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by ET, the 46-year-old actress is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their two daughters, 7-year-old Billie and 6-year-old Georgia. Gayheart is also seeking spousal support from the Grey’s Anatomy alum. The couple tied the knot in October 2004.

“After 14 years together we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family," the couple said in a joint statement to ET. "We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us. We kindly ask that you respect our privacy during this time as we navigate the next phase of our lives.”

Dane has been through a lot in the past several years. In 2011, Dane checked himself into a rehab facility to get treatment for addiction to prescription painkillers. Then in April of 2017, Dane's rep announced that he would be taking a brief hiatus from his TNT show, The Last Ship, in order to seek treatment for depression.

"Eric asked for a break to deal with personal issues," Dane’s rep said in a statement at the time. "He suffers from depression and has asked for a few weeks of downtime and the producers kindly granted that request."

In June 2017, Dane returned to the spotlight with his wife and daughters at the 16th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball.

ET spoke with Gayheart at the event, where she opened up about the importance of seeking help in troubled times.

"I think we all need to, number one, ask for help when we need it, and number two, we need people to give us those second chances so that we can all be our best selves," she said.

