Erika Jayne Gives Dorit Kemsley Lessons for a Sexy Performance on ‘RHOBH’ -- Watch! (Exclusive)

Please welcome to the stage, Dorit Kemsley!

Yes, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is channeling her inner Erika Jayne -- with some help from the real Erika Jayne -- on the next episode of the Bravo hit, and ET has your exclusive first look.

Dorit calls up her former frenemy, Erika, for some tips ahead of a special performance she’s planning for her husband, PK’s, big 50th birthday bash. Dorit wants to sing “Fever,” alongside pal Boy George, but isn’t exactly comfortable, well, singing. So, enter Erika and her creative director, Mikey Minden. The duo immediately puts Dorit to work, fine-tuning her onstage persona.

“The more into it, and the more you sell it, the better it comes off,” Erika tells Dorit. “Channel your best Billie Holiday!”

It’s not long before Erika hops up onstage to really show Dorit how it’s done. Erika instructs Dorit on how to work her body and a microphone, and Dorit nearly knocks out her front teeth! Check it out:

Erika gives Dorit one final note about how to end the performance: “The last verse, I think, you should deliver to him, very sultry, and then, the last minute, you turn and walk away from his a**, ‘cause you don’t need him.”

“It’s like tango!” Dorit replies, to which Erika says, “Worse! It’s like hooking on Sunset [Boulevard]. It’s much worse.”

For fans, it’s nice to see these two finally getting along after last season’s never-ending back and forth about Erika’s underwear, aka the dreaded pantygate.

“That’s a much better way to have it,” Erika told ET of bonding with Dorit at the show’s December premiere party. “I’d much rather be pals than have conflict, for sure.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. For more on the show, check out the video and links below.

