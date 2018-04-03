Erika Jayne Hints at What Goes Down at the ‘RHOBH’ Season 8 Reunion (Exclusive)

Erika Jayne is now a New York Times best-selling author, but she didn’t get on that list by revealing everything.

“There was the book I was going to write, which I could've never written, the book that I wrote that was, you know, cut down, and then you're left with the stuff I can say,” she tells ET of her memoir, Pretty Mess, out now.

“I believe everyone should always hold something back for themselves, whether you're an author or not,” she adds. “No one needs to know everything.”

ET sat down with the star in her Hollywood “clubhouse,” aka office, to celebrate her book and, of course, talk The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Erika says she didn’t include a chapter spilling behind-the-scenes secrets from the Bravo series because, simply, “I can’t and I shouldn’t.”

She does, however, give the show major kudos for bringing her career to the next level. Erika was ready to retire her onstage persona -- who will headline Jeffrey Sanker’s 29th Annual White Party in Palm Springs, California, on April 28 -- just before joining Housewives.

“Housewives has given me a lot,” she notes. “Housewives has made the book possible. Housewives has made this interview possible.”

Erika wrapped her third season on the show, the series’ eighth, just last week when she taped the reunion with her co-stars and Andy Cohen. While this season hasn’t been all that dramatic, Erika says she and the other ladies were still able to dive into some meaty topics at the taping, which she sums up as “a long day.”

“Well, I think you get to see more of the dynamic between Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle [Richards] and Dorit [Kemsley], and their situation,” she teases, acknowledging the triangle she summarized this season as, “Three b***hes who are competitive about friendship.”

“You know, everyone's very opinionated,” Erika adds. “Very open.”

Of all the ladies, Erika says season eight newbie Teddi Mellencamp definitely had the hardest season, and likely reunion.

“She was the new person,” Erika puts it, bluntly. “There was conflict, but there was nothing that couldn't be resolved.”

Some fans are calling for a cast shakeup after this not-so-dramatic year, but Erika says she’s not totally sure that’s necessary -- and even if it is, it’s out of her hands.

“I don't know and I really can't speak to that,” she says. “I know this: whenever you introduce someone new, or you mix it up, something always happens. But at the same time, who could have predicted the energy shift this year?”

Before then, there are still some episodes of RHOBH left to watch. Erika and co. will be in Berlin, on their all-cast trip, ahead of the finale, set to air April 17.

“You get to see a lot of the city,” she teases. “We had a really good time. And Berlin was fab, and they could not have been nicer to us. And it's the typical conflict-ridden Housewives moments. You know, when you take people away and things happen.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. For more Erika, check out the video and links below.

