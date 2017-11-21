Erykah Badu Talks 20th Anniversary of 'Tyrone', Reveals Whether New Music Is On The Way (Exclusive)

"Tyrone" will always hold a special place in Erykah Badu's heart.

ET's Denny Directo sat down with the 46-year-old singer for a Facebook Live interview on Tuesday, as she prepared to host the 2017 Soul Train Awards, and reflected on the 20th anniversary of her iconic song.

"It just came together on stage actually. You know, the tradition of hip-hop, we just freestyle on stage a lot. And that song was actually freestyled. We used to play around on the rose in rehearsal... it was a real soulful kind of thing," Badu recalled. "I got on stage one night and gave [Norman "Keys" Hurt] the cue to play that, and the background singers would just look or nod, they understood, 'This is what we're going to do. Are you sure you want to do this?' And I'm like, 'OK.'"

"I just started and it just turned into 'Tyrone,'" she shared. "It was on the radio the next day in its live version."