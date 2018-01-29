ET Obsessions: '2 Dope Queens' on HBO, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and More!

Here at ET, we’re obsessed with a lot of things -- and here’s what we’re most excited about this week:

Why We’re Obsessed With John Lithgow: Stories by Heart’

The longtime actor has been enjoying a late-career resurgence with an award-winning portrayal of Winston Churchill on The Crown, as well as notable roles in Love Is Strange and Beatriz at Dinner. He closed out 2017 with appearances in Daddy’s Home 2 and Pitch Perfect 3 before returning to Broadway. The solo performance sees the actor perform two stories for audiences as he mediates on his childhood memories of his parents and the power of storytelling.

John Lithgow: Stories by Heart is now playing at American Airlines Theatre.

Why We’re Obsessed With ‘A Fantastic Woman’

In the moving new film from Chile, a transgender aspiring singer’s life is disrupted when her lover, Orlando, suddenly falls ill and dies. Instead of being able to mourn his loss, Marina’s (Daniela Vega) faced with scrutiny and discrimination by hospital staff and Orlando’s family, who view her as a perversion. First premiering at the Berlin International Film Festival, the film -- a study of identity -- has become a critical favorite, picking up nominations for Best Foreign Language Film at the Critics’ Choice Awards, Golden Globes and the upcoming Academy Awards.

A Fantastic Woman is now in theaters.

Why We’re Obsessed With ‘Schitt’s Creek’

The Roses are back and life in Schitt’s Creek is still as simple as ever. Or at least so it seems since things are really never that simple for Johnny (Eugene Levy), Moira (Catherine O’Hara), David (Dan Levy) and Alexis (Annie Murphy), who somehow bring all their problems upon themselves. Season four continues to see the family explore their own paths as Johnny takes charge of their motel, Alexis seeks higher education, David continues his budding romance with his business partner, Patrick (Noah Reid), and Moira -- well, Moira does whatever fits her fancy. This is one of those rare show's that gets funnier and smarter with each new season.

Schitt’s Creek airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Pop.

Why We’re Obsessed With ‘2 Dope Queens’ on HBO

One of our favorite podcasts is now a four-part special on HBO. But don’t worry, nothing’s changing for the screen except maybe hosts Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson’s hair and makeup budget. The two glam it up as they bring their hilarious commentary and comedian showcase to the Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre. They’ll also be joined onstage by guests Jon Stewart, Sarah Jessica Parker, Tituss Burgess and Uzo Aduba. Taped last fall, the HBO special kicks off an extended hiatus for the podcast -- but hey, these two women are busy as ever and we can’t blame them for that! So we’ll just laugh up every moment of the four specials.

2 Dope Queens premieres Friday, Feb. 2 at 11:30 p.m. ET on HBO.

