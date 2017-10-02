ET Obsessions: ‘Blade Runner 2049,’ Cardi B, 'The Good Place' and More!

Here at ET, we’re obsessed with a lot of things -- and this is what we’re most excited about this week:

Why We’re Obsessed With Cardi B

The odds of relative newcomer Cardi B dethroning Taylor Swift’s pop juggernaut, “Look What You Made Me Do,” from the top of the Billboard Hot 100 seemed stacked against her. And yet, as fate would have it, the New York rapper’s infectious debut single, “Bodak Yellow,” has finally landed at No. 1, making the 24-year-old the first solo female hip-hop artist to top the chart since Lauryn Hill in 1998 with “Doo Wop (That Thing).” Her quick ascent is especially impressive considering Cardi has never had a chart presence before “Bodak Yellow.” Now, all eyes are on the former Love & Hip Hop: New York star as fellow artists, including Swift herself, Nicki Minaj and Missy Elliott, have all shown support. But more than anything, it’s hard to ignore just how friggin’ catchy the song is!

“Bodak Yellow” is out now.