ET Obsessions: Bridget Everett, ‘Room 104’ Breakout Karan Soni and 'Girlboss Radio'

Here at ET, we’re obsessed with a lot of things -- and these are the things we’re most excited about this week:

Why We’re Obsessed With Karan Soni on ‘Room 104’

Mark and Jay Duplass’ experimental anthology series, Room 104, has delivered some scary and perplexing episodes in its first season, but none have been more inspired than “The Internet,” the show’s fifth episode about Anish, a young Indian man (played by newcomer Karan Soni) who, in a phone call to his mother, attempts to instruct her how to email him a file from his laptop. The episode is brought together entirely by Soni’s increasingly frustrated performance as Anish deals with his tech-inept mother (a voice cameo by The Night Of’s Poorna Jagannathan). (Mind you, it’s set in 1997.)

And take note of Soni, who audiences may recognize from AT&T commercials or as an unsuspecting taxi driver in Deadpool. He’s a standout here and is set to reprise his role in Ryan Reynolds’ upcoming sequel, which will certainly lead to more awkward moments with fans. At the Room 104 premiere, Soni recalled an encounter at an airport urinal with a man who tried to give him a high-five after recognizing him from Deadpool. “I was like, ‘No way, bro,’” Soni told ET.

Room 104 airs Fridays at 11:30 p.m. ET on HBO and is streaming on HBO Go/Now.