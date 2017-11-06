ET Obsessions: Colin Farrell in ‘Sacred Deer,’ Sufjan Stevens’ ‘Call Me by Your Name’ Soundtrack and More!

Here at ET, we’re obsessed with a lot of things -- and here’s what we’re most excited about this week:

Why We’re Obsessed With Colin Farrell

No one is having a career resurgence like Colin Farrell. After burning out on big budget films, the actor has embraced smaller, warmer roles in films like In Bruges and Crazy Heart and pushed himself even further as a performer in arthouse films like Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Lobster, which earned universal acclaim and Farrell some of his best reviews yet. This year, he was the subject of Sofia Coppola’s gaze in a remake of The Beguiled, which is out now DVD/Blu-ray and On Demand, opposite Nicole Kidman. Now, Farrell has reunited with Lanthimos and Kidman for The Killing of a Sacred Deer, easily one of the most disturbing films of the year -- and the best of Farrell’s career. “Approaching Yorgos’ work both times -- The Lobster and this -- usually you are trying to have an understanding of your character, where your character comes from and you attempt to own a piece [of it] in a certain way, and this resists any attempt at ownership. His script resists any attempt at ownership,” Farrell tells ET of the challenge of taking on and understanding this film. Despite that resistance, working with Lanthimos has proved to be the best thing for Farrell’s film career.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer is now in theaters.