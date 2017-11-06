ET Obsessions: Colin Farrell in ‘Sacred Deer,’ Sufjan Stevens’ ‘Call Me by Your Name’ Soundtrack and More!
Here at ET, we’re obsessed with a lot of things -- and here’s what we’re most excited about this week:
Why We’re Obsessed With Colin Farrell
No one is having a career resurgence like Colin Farrell. After burning out on big budget films, the actor has embraced smaller, warmer roles in films like In Bruges and Crazy Heart and pushed himself even further as a performer in arthouse films like Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Lobster, which earned universal acclaim and Farrell some of his best reviews yet. This year, he was the subject of Sofia Coppola’s gaze in a remake of The Beguiled, which is out now DVD/Blu-ray and On Demand, opposite Nicole Kidman. Now, Farrell has reunited with Lanthimos and Kidman for The Killing of a Sacred Deer, easily one of the most disturbing films of the year -- and the best of Farrell’s career. “Approaching Yorgos’ work both times -- The Lobster and this -- usually you are trying to have an understanding of your character, where your character comes from and you attempt to own a piece [of it] in a certain way, and this resists any attempt at ownership. His script resists any attempt at ownership,” Farrell tells ET of the challenge of taking on and understanding this film. Despite that resistance, working with Lanthimos has proved to be the best thing for Farrell’s film career.
The Killing of a Sacred Deer is now in theaters.
Why We’re Obsessed With the Jann Wenner Biography
“Deeply flawed and tawdry” is how Jann Wenner, co-founder and publisher of Rolling Stone, which turns 50 this year, describes Joe Hagan’s new biography, Sticky Fingers: The Life and Times of Jann Wenner and Rolling Stone Magazine. After a couple of false starts at documenting his story, Wenner finally handed over the reins to Hagan, an author and journalist who has written about Hillary Clinton and Karl Rove, only to have a falling out right before the book’s publication. Wenner feels it reveals too much about his personal life as it breezes through the history and legacy of the magazine and Wenner’s friendships with Patty Hearst and Hunter S. Thompson, while critics say it's “dishy” and “deeply well-written.” Either way, it’s now the definitive story of Wenner and his magazine.
Sticky Fingers: The Life and Times of Jann Wenner and Rolling Stone Magazine is out now.
Why We’re Obsessed With Margaret Atwood
There’s no denying Margaret Atwood is having a moment. Like Stephen King, the author has seen her worked adapted for television, with two critically acclaimed series, The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu, which earned the streaming network an Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series, and Alias Grace, which recently debuted on Netflix. While both books on which the shows are based were written decades prior, Atwood’s words have never felt more relevant. First, The Handmaid’s Tale scared audiences with what seemed like horrific foreshadowing following the 2016 presidential election, and now, Alias Grace’s story about a celebrated murderess finds new meaning in Hollywood’s truth-telling climate. “I think in light of all the discourse about sexual harassment, there’s something really important about the story we’re telling,” said Sarah Gadon, who plays Grace Marks. “It’s funny, because I was an English minor and I remember reading Margaret Atwood in school and thinking, ‘This is too aggressive, we’re beyond this.’ But then I started to work, and I heard Margaret’s voice in my head and she was right. There are still so many issues that women face in society that get covered up or go un-talked about.” And with Atwood’s other works -- Hairball, The Heart Goes Last and the MaddAddam trilogy -- all optioned for adaptations, audiences may not have seen the last of her ominous words come to life.
Alias Grace is now streaming.
Why We’re Obsessed With the ‘Call Me by Your Name’ Soundtrack
Luca Guadagnino’s adaptation of Call Me by Your Name starring Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet continues to wow audiences and critics alike with its touching portrayal of sexual discovery and first love. Elevating each moment onscreen is an eclectic mix of ‘80s synth that turned Hammer into a dancing internet meme, classical music and new music by Sufjan Stevens, who contributes two original songs and one remix. “The Mystery of Love” and “Visions of Gideon” will certainly make any fan of the movie ugly cry, especially knowing where the tracks land in the film. The two songs also make Stevens a dark horse contender for the Oscars’ Best Original Song category.
Call Me by Your Name is now streaming.