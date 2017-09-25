ET Obsessions: Dame Judi Dench, ‘This Is Us’ and More!

Here at ET, we’re obsessed with a lot of things – and this is what we’re most excited about this week:

Why We’re Obsessed With Judi Dench

For the second time in 20 years, Dame Judi Dench is tasked with portraying Queen Victoria—this time in Stephen Frears’ Victoria and Abdul, an unofficial sequel to her Oscar-nominated turn in Mrs. Brown, about the friendship between an Indian Muslim functionary and the monarch of England. Her portrayal is earning her rave reviews, which will certainly mean more of Dench during awards season as she promotes the Oscar-bait film and the upcoming star-studded mystery, Murder on the Orient Express, which is in theaters on Nov. 10. Already, she’s rapped with British grime star Lethal Bizzle and been quite cheeky in interviews, revealing she’s mooned Harvey Weinstein, has a tattoo on her bum and that she’s crushing on Johnny Depp. Bow down!

Victoria and Abdul is now in theaters.