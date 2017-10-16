ET Obsessions: David Fincher’s ‘Mindhunter,’ ‘Time and the Conways’ and More!

Here at ET, we’re obsessed with a lot of things – and here’s what we’re most excited about this week:

Why We’re Obsessed With ‘Wonderstruck’

Oscar-winning filmmaker Todd Haynes reunites with his Far From Heaven star, Julianne Moore, for a film that appears as wondrous as the title suggests. But after the very adult Carol, Haynes is doing something more family-friendly, about the parallel journeys of a young, deaf girl (Millicent Simmonds) who runs away from home in search of her acting idol (Moore) in 1927 and a boy (Oakes Fegley) who runs away from his Minnesota home in search of his father in 1977.

Wonderstruck is in theaters Friday, Oct. 20.