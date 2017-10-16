ET Obsessions: David Fincher’s ‘Mindhunter,’ ‘Time and the Conways’ and More!
Here at ET, we’re obsessed with a lot of things – and here’s what we’re most excited about this week:
Why We’re Obsessed With ‘Wonderstruck’
Oscar-winning filmmaker Todd Haynes reunites with his Far From Heaven star, Julianne Moore, for a film that appears as wondrous as the title suggests. But after the very adult Carol, Haynes is doing something more family-friendly, about the parallel journeys of a young, deaf girl (Millicent Simmonds) who runs away from home in search of her acting idol (Moore) in 1927 and a boy (Oakes Fegley) who runs away from his Minnesota home in search of his father in 1977.
Wonderstruck is in theaters Friday, Oct. 20.
Why We’re Obsessed With ‘Mindhunter’
With Mindhunter, a new series about two FBI agents researching serial killers in the early days of criminal psychology, David Fincher reimagines the cop thriller for TV. Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany play the two agents, who use their research -- interviews with imprisoned serial killers -- to help with ongoing cases. Part procedural, part Fincher-esque horror show, the series shines when the FBI agents try to get into the minds of these psychopaths. “We’re paying tribute to these guys who started what's become a cornerstone of what the FBI does now,” Groff tells Rolling Stone. “But like them, we’re also trying humanize the serial killer, which, in some ways makes the whole thing even creepier and scarier.”
Mindhunter is now streaming on Netflix.
Why We’re Obsessed With ‘Berlin Station’
The Epix thriller returns with a second season that does anything but shy away from the messy real-life politics -- news leaks, whistleblowers, terrorism and nationalism -- that have creeped into so many shows lately. Led by Richard Armitage, the cast adds Keke Palmer and Ashley Judd, who plays the new C.I.A. station chief, B.B. Yates. As Judd tells ET, B.B. represents the modern woman -- a strong female who’s “clever,” “unafraid to piss people off,” especially “the boys’ club,” and accomplished in her own right -- and the actress made it clear, there’s a relief in not having to contextualize or justify her power. “I love that B.B. is an unapologetic leader, just a leader through and through [and] very ready to suit up and show up and say this is how it is,” she said.
Berlin Station airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on EPIX.
Why We’re Obsessed With ‘Time and the Conways’
Elizabeth McGovern -- one of many Downton Abbey cast members busy with fall projects -- and Anna Camp take on a revival of J.B. Priestley’s play about the decline of a wealthy British family in the mid-1900s. The production, directed by Tony winner Rebecca Taichman (Indecent), marks McGovern’s return to the Broadway stage for the first time since playing Ophelia in a 1992 Roundabout production of Hamlet. She’s a total delight onstage, playing an indulgent mother who would prefer nothing less than living in a state of bliss when all her kids are home. Meanwhile, Camp has fun with Hazel, particularly in the second act, which brings the story of two eras together.
Time and the Conways is now playing at the American Airlines Theatre in New York.
--Additional writing and reporting by John Boone and Philiana Ng