ET Obsessions: ‘The Deuce,’ Emma Stone In 'Battle of the Sexes' and More!
Here at ET, we’re obsessed with a lot of things -- and this is what we’re most excited about this week:
Why We’re Obsessed With ‘The Deuce’
James Franco may be poised to have his own sort of "McConaissance." In addition to The Disaster Artist, which is currently earning rave reviews on the festival circuit, the 39-year-old actor plays identical twins, Vincent and Frankie Martino, on HBO’s new series about the rise of the porn industry in 1970s New York City. The Deuce -- also starring Maggie Gyllenhaal, Chris Bauer and Zoe Kazan -- avoids the pitfalls that plagued Vinyl, the short-lived series about the rock-n-roll recording industry, thanks to spectacular writing and the creative vision of The Wire creator David Simon and frequent collaborator George Pelecanos. It's not as though Franco hasn't delivered stellar performances in the past, but with The Deuce, he finds his committed character portrayals backed by a fully realized production that impresses in both spectacle and depth.
The Deuce airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.
Why We’re Obsessed With Emma Stone in ‘Battle of the Sexes’
Following her Oscar win for La La Land, Emma Stone is once again earning award buzz and could see herself nominated again for an Academy Award. While Best Actress winners don’t typically get nominated the year following their win, Stone seems destined to buck the trend with her touching portrayal of Billie Jean King in Battle of the Sexes. Promoted as a typical sports film, pitting two tennis legends against each other in a high-profile exhibition match, Battle of the Sexes is so much more. Digging deep into King’s story, the film follows the player as she goes on a journey of self-discovery that culminates with her win over Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell).
Battle of the Sexes is in theaters Friday, Sept 22.
Why We’re Obsessed With ‘Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan’
Considered the best Star Trek film, The Wrath of Khan receives an encore screening in theaters on Sept. 21. The 1982 classic is back on the big screen just ahead of the long-running deep space franchise’s return to a smaller one, with Star Trek: Discoveryon CBS All-Access. For those who haven’t seen it, it’s necessary viewing as it resulted in a new life for the Star Trek franchise, which, according to Nerdist, “has been ‘chasing Khan’ ever since.” Fathom and Paramount Pictures’ 35th anniversary screening also includes an in-depth interview with longtime star William Shatner in a short feature that airs before a digitally remastered director’s cut of the film.
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan screens Thursday, Sept. 21. Check Fathom Events or participating theater box offices for tickets.
Why We’re Obsessed With ‘Making the Sausage’
Admittedly, we’re a little late to this podcast, but it’s a good one to listen to, especially following the 69th Emmy Awards and with all the upcoming fall TV premieres. Hosted by Nick Rheinwald-Jones, Making the Sausagetakes listeners behind the scenes to tell the inside stories of people who make TV. The show’s best episodes have explained exactly what a manager does (“Managers: The Shame Call”), how reality TV constructs its episodes (“Reality Story Editing: That's a Button, Not a Hook”) and the thankless life of a production assistant (“Production Assistants: Take This Package and Drive Straight to Vegas”).
Making the Sausage is now streaming.
--Additional writing by Alex Ungerman