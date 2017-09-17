ET Obsessions: ‘The Deuce,’ Emma Stone In 'Battle of the Sexes' and More!

Here at ET, we’re obsessed with a lot of things -- and this is what we’re most excited about this week:

Why We’re Obsessed With ‘The Deuce’

James Franco may be poised to have his own sort of "McConaissance." In addition to The Disaster Artist, which is currently earning rave reviews on the festival circuit, the 39-year-old actor plays identical twins, Vincent and Frankie Martino, on HBO’s new series about the rise of the porn industry in 1970s New York City. The Deuce -- also starring Maggie Gyllenhaal, Chris Bauer and Zoe Kazan -- avoids the pitfalls that plagued Vinyl, the short-lived series about the rock-n-roll recording industry, thanks to spectacular writing and the creative vision of The Wire creator David Simon and frequent collaborator George Pelecanos. It's not as though Franco hasn't delivered stellar performances in the past, but with The Deuce, he finds his committed character portrayals backed by a fully realized production that impresses in both spectacle and depth.

The Deuce airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.