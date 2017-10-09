ET Obsessions: ‘Dirty John’ Podcast, Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ in VR and More!
Here at ET, we’re obsessed with a lot of things – and these are the things that we’re most excited about this week:
Why We’re Obsessed With ‘Hallelujah’
Leonard Cohen’s classic song gets the VR treatment in this unexpectedly immersive and beautiful take on “Hallelujah.” Los Angeles-based musician Bobby Halvorson performs a five-part a cappella arrangement in-the-round, allowing the viewer to get a full 360-degree experience with the audio and visual changing depending on which direction the user is facing. First premiering at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival in April, “Hallelujah” was released to the public on Cohen’s birthday. “Combining the transportive qualities of music with virtual reality results in an incredibly emotional and gripping experience, we hope the launch of ‘Halleujah’ will provide a chance for people to connect with the iconic ballad in an entirely new way,” Within co-founder and CEO Chris Milk said in a statement to ET.
Hallelujah is now available on Within.
Why We're Obsessed With 'Glowing Up'
We've been down the makeup tutorial YouTube rabbit hole more times than we care to admit, so it's kind of nice to have two funny ladies in our corner who also don't entirely know what they're doing -- the only difference is they're podcasting about learning to "glowup." Esther Povitsky -- aka Little Esther, a Los Angeles-based comedian who's guest starred on shows like Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Love and Brooklyn Nine-Nine -- and TV writer Caroline Goldfarb have made it their mission to "find their inner glowy goddess" and share the results with you, and as funny as their attempts to do yoga and swatch liquid lipsticks are, we went all in on their last episode, “Beyonce’s Moisturizer.” The comedic duo chatted with celeb makeup artist Golden Sun Shyne, who worked on the visual album Lemonade, and shared important revelations, like what Queen Bey's favorite moisturizer is. It's basically the makeup reveal of our dreams.
New episodes of Glowing Up are available every Tuesday.
Why We’re Obsessed With ‘Dirty John’
It's really hard to sell a true crime podcast to people without spoiling the specific twist that makes it so compelling, but what we'll say is if you're listening to the first of Los Angeles Times reporter Christopher Goffard’s six-part series and feel a little of ahead of things -- keep going. It’s true, the titular player, John Meehan, has all the characteristics of a dangerous sociopath who identifies weaknesses and preys upon them. But as you dig deeper into his past -- as well as the family at the center of this story -- there's so much more at play here that makes this tragedy of trust particularly unskippable.
All six parts of Dirty John are now streaming.
Why We’re Obsessed With the ‘Insta Grammar’ Series
While Busy Philipps is probably the best thing to ever happen to Instagram, the social media platform offers many rabbit holes to dig into, like people’s obsessions with their pets, unique perspectives on architecture and landscapes, and plenty of graphic art. Of course, monitoring those hashtags can be overwhelming, which is why Lannoo Publishers has curated the best Instagrams into a series of books, Insta Grammar. There are Dogs, the series’ latest installment released on Oct. 4, Nordic, Graphic, and our personal favorite, Cats.
Insta Grammar: Green is available on Oct. 12.
--Additional writing by Alex Ungerman and Emily Krauser