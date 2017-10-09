ET Obsessions: ‘Dirty John’ Podcast, Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ in VR and More!

Here at ET, we’re obsessed with a lot of things – and these are the things that we’re most excited about this week:

Why We’re Obsessed With ‘Hallelujah’

Leonard Cohen’s classic song gets the VR treatment in this unexpectedly immersive and beautiful take on “Hallelujah.” Los Angeles-based musician Bobby Halvorson performs a five-part a cappella arrangement in-the-round, allowing the viewer to get a full 360-degree experience with the audio and visual changing depending on which direction the user is facing. First premiering at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival in April, “Hallelujah” was released to the public on Cohen’s birthday. “Combining the transportive qualities of music with virtual reality results in an incredibly emotional and gripping experience, we hope the launch of ‘Halleujah’ will provide a chance for people to connect with the iconic ballad in an entirely new way,” Within co-founder and CEO Chris Milk said in a statement to ET.

Hallelujah is now available on Within.