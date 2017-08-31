ET Obsessions: Finn Wolfhard in ‘It,’ All Things ‘Outlander’ and More!

Here at ET, we’re obsessed with a lot of things -- and these are the things that we’re most excited about this week:

Why We’re Obsessed With Finn Wolfhard in ‘It’

Pennywise the clown is back (and creepier than ever!) in It, director Andy Muschietti’s remake of the 1990 miniseries based on Stephen King's novel of the same name. Although the shape-shifting monster, portrayed by Bill Skarsgård, is the true star of the film, there's one member of The Losers' Club we can't stop talking about: Richie Tozier played by Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard. The 14-year-old actor takes on the role of “Trashmouth” in this version, stealing every scene with his mindboggling jokes and sexual innuendos that every teenage boy can relate to -- and every adult can't help but laugh at.

“[My favorite] is the bad one that I can't say on TV,” Wolfhard tells ET. “At the end of the rock fight, I'm the only one standing. Everyone leaves and I'm just looking at Henry Bowers [Nicholas Hamilton] and say…” Well, we can’t reveal it here either!!

It is in theaters Friday, Sept. 8.