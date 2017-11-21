ET Obsessions: ‘Godless,’ Disney’s ‘Coco’ and More This Holiday Weekend!
Here at ET, we’re obsessed with a lot of things -- and this is what we’re most excited about the week of Thanksgiving:
Why We’re Obsessed With ‘Godless’
From Steven Soderbergh and Scott Frank (Logan screenwriter) comes a western saga that is both familiar and fresh in its telling of ruthless outlaws terrorizing a town populated only by women when a bandit turns to them for cover. “This story is an authentic western in many ways, but it's a story that hasn't been told. It flips the western genre on its head by having the narrative, at the heart of it, [told through] this town of women,” says Michelle Dockery, who, in the midst of a great post-Downton Abbey run as Letty on TNT’s Good Behavior, plays Alice, one of the town’s widows who takes in Roy (Jack O’Connell). “It's something that people won't have seen before.” Newcomer Audrey Moore, who plays the randy Sarah with delightful vigor, describes Godless as a cross between HBO’s Deadwood -- yes, there’s plenty of cursing -- and Sofia Coppola’s remake of The Beguiled -- where secluded women are suddenly taken by the arrival of a handsome, young man -- and we have to agree. This is one worth binging.
Godless is streaming on Netflix on Nov. 22.
Why We’re Obsessed With ‘Coco’
From Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar comes a new animated classic -- this time inspired by Día de los Muertos, making it Disney’s first Latin-themed fable onscreen. Boasting an all-Latin voice cast (including Benjamin Bratt, Gael García Bernal and Edward James Olmos), the film tells the story of a young boy named Miguel who dreams of becoming a musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz, and ends up in a journey throughout the Land of the Dead to lift his family’s longtime ban on music. “We’re very excited to see this film because it’s a true celebration of cultures, specifically Mexican culture. And it's being done by Pixar, so this duality of not only loose entertainment, but finally illumination of who we are as people, has been brought to the world,” Bratt says of the importance of the film, with newcomer Anthony Gonzalez, who voices Miguel, adding: “It is such an amazing story.”
Coco is in theaters on Nov. 22.
MORE: Five Things You Didn't Know About Pixar Films
Why We’re Obsessed With ‘Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie’
Perhaps knowing we cannot get enough of our ‘90s animated favorites, Nickelodeon is bringing back its beloved series with the new TV movie, Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie, which picks up right where the show left off, when it ended in 2004. The film follows Arnold and the gang on a field trip of a lifetime that ends in a quest to fulfill his dream of finding his missing parents. While not specifically tailored to the holidays, this animated classic is sure to become associated with Thanksgiving, thanks to a nightly marathon of every original episode throughout the weekend, kicking off with the premiere of the film on Friday.
Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Moviepremieres Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon.
MORE: The ‘X-Men’ Animated Series Turns 25!
Why We’re Obsessed With ‘She's Gotta Have It’
In Spike Lee’s first-ever television series, he revisits the world of Nola Darling in an adaptation of his 1986 debut film. While the story of a woman dating three men at the same time in an attempt to find the perfect suitor is still told through a male lens, it’s a feminist breakthrough for the longtime director. This time around, Nola is a sex-positive, polyamorous pansexual who owns her dating life as much as she defies conventional norms -- and this time the audience gets to see this artist with a paintbrush and her creative world view. With the story exploring assault and sexual harassment perceived as flirting, the story feels timely in our current truth-telling climate as Nola stands up to an abuse of power and perception.
She's Gotta Have It is streaming on Netflix on Nov. 23.
MORE: How Spike Lee's 'Do The Right Thing' Changed Race Relations In America
Holiday Gift of the Week: Why We’re Obsessed With ‘Harry Potter’ in Ultra HD
All eight films of theHarry Potter franchise are now available in 4K HDR in a new Ultra HD Blu-ray combo pack -- just in time for those holiday marathons that we’ve come to enjoy each year. And while the last film only came out six years ago, it’s now worth revisiting as J.K. Rowling takes fans on a new visual adventure with the ongoing Fantastic Beasts franchise that kicked off with Where to Find Them in 2016 and has released the first look at the upcoming sequel, The Crimes of Grindelwald, starring Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller and Johnny Depp, with Jude Law joining as a young, handsome version of Albus Dumbledore, that’s slated to come out next Thanksgiving.
TheHarry Potter Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack is out now.