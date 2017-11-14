ET Obsessions: ‘Mudbound,’ ‘Jane the Virgin’ Companion Novel and More!

Why We’re Obsessed With ‘Mudbound’

Mudbound follows two families -- the McAllans and the Jacksons -- as they deal with the effects of war, race and poverty in a 1940s Mississippi Delta. Anchored by an impressive cast, including Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Jason Clarke and a standout performance by Mary J. Blige, and directed by Dee Rees, this film is poised to make history as the film continues to garner awards buzz for Blige and Rees, who could become the first black woman nominated for the Best Director Oscar. The period drama also boasts a female-led crew, which Blige found empowering. “We’re taking our place in the world. We’re not just homemakers and baby-makers and just to be harassed. We are equals and I feel like I’m part of something so incredible,” she tells ET, while Mulligan further explains that “Dee wasn’t intentional about hiring women to make up her crew, but they were the best women, the best people for the job.”

Mudbound is in select theaters and available to stream on Netflix Nov. 17.