ET Obsessions: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ ‘High Maintenance’ and More!

Here at ET, we’re obsessed with a lot of things -- and this is what we’re most excited about this week:

Why We’re Obsessed With ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’

Now, bigger than ever, RuPaul’s Drag Race is back with All Stars season three, which feels like a victory lap for the franchise following its biggest ratings yet after moving from Logo to VH1 and winning three Primetime Emmys including a second Outstanding Host award for RuPaul Charles. The new season welcomes back some of the competition’s favorite contestants, with Aja, BenDeLaCreme, Chi Chi DeVayne, Kennedy Davenport, Milk, Morgan McMichaels, Shangela, Thorgy Thor and Trixie Mattel all vying for a place in the drag hall of fame. Perhaps truly raising the bar for the show is Minority House Leader Nancy Pelosi, who will serve as a guest judge during the competition.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars premieres Thursday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.

Why We’re Obsessed With ‘Need to Know’

If somehow you're not getting enough Russian spy drama from the news, and like us you're still jonesing for FX's The Americans to return in March, soothe your never-ending Cold War winter cravings with Need to Know, the debut novel from Karen Cleveland. The rapid-fire plot about a CIA analyst (Cleveland's real-life prior gig) who discovers her husband is a Russian sleeper agent is a domestic drama-meets-action movie waiting to happen -- and it will happen, as Charlize Theron snapped up the rights to produce and will star in an adaptation.

Need to Know is out Jan. 23 from Ballantine Books, and you can read an exclusive excerpt.

Why We’re Obsessed With ‘High Maintenance’

Back with its second season on HBO, High Maintenance continues to explore the varied characters of New York City as The Guy (co-creator Ben Sinclair) introduces audiences to his pot-smoking clientele. With each episode, the show weaves together surprisingly heartfelt moments with laugh-out-loud observations, particularly with its premiere, “Globo,” which is now streaming. In the first half-hour, High Maintenance offers its take on group mourning and how individuals react when the city is thrown into momentary pause -- does your day continue? Do you remain oblivious? Or do you crowd source your feelings and huddle en masse? The show really shines thanks to its many guest stars, with Danielle Brooks, John Gallagher Jr., Kate Lyn Sheil and Yael Stone all passing through in season two.

High Maintenance airs Fridays at 11 p.m. ET on HBO.

Why We’re Obsessed With ‘It Devours!’

Sophomore efforts are notoriously tough creatures to break, but Welcome to Night Valepodcastco-creators Joseph Fink and Jeffrey Cranor -- purveyors of weird and wonderful creatures, really -- broke that spell and then some with their second novel, It Devours! Like their first, this tale is also set in the desert town of Night Vale, but you don't need to be a fan of the podcast or know its intricate and bizarre rules and rituals to feel fully invested from the get-go. "Interloper" Nilanjana Sikdar is an exceptionally well-thought-out character who you want to root for and tag along with the Secret Police helicopter as it stalks her every move out in the desert. It's a satire and deep meditation on the intricacies of science and religion, though it never preaches, just keeps pace. Plus, you'll discover a side of Carlos you never expected. *Circles fist*



It Devours! is available now from Harper Perennial.

--Additional writing by Emily Krauser and Shana Krochmal