ET Obsessions: Sloane Stephens, Kameron Westcott of ‘RHOD,’ ‘Younger’ and More!
Here at ET, we’re obsessed with a lot of things -- and this is what we’re most excited about this week:
Why We’re Obsessed With Sloane Stephens
For the first time in over 30 years, the U.S. Open women's final featured two American tennis players -- Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys -- battling it out for the top prize. Compared to the likes of Venus and Serena Williams, Keys and Stephens are two rising stars, making their names known in women's (and U.S.) tennis. And during the final on Saturday, the proved why they're next in line to take over. Both women had amazing tournaments, with Stephens ultimately coming out on top, taking home the championship and the $3.7 million prize.
For Stephens, the journey was particularly sweet after being sidelined by an injury 11 months prior. “Impossible, I would say,” she said of the prospects of standing in Arthur Ashe stadium, holding the championship trophy. Later, she joked: “I should just retire now. I told Maddie I’m never going to be able to top this. I mean, talk about a comeback.”
Why We’re Obsessed With ‘Younger’
It’s hard to believe, but audiences are still catching up with Darren Star’s TV Land comedy about a 40-year-old divorced mother, Liza (Sutton Foster), who moves to Brooklyn and pretends to be 26 in order to get a publishing job. And Younger has quickly become a hilarious, ensemble series that explores relationships, careers and lives of millennials and those trying to understand them. It’s also sexy, salacious and unbelievably addictive. Now that the first three seasons are streaming on Hulu, fans have been catching up, making four its highest-rated season -- and the upcoming finale, which takes the action to Ireland, more anticipated than ever.
“We are so amazed and so taken with what our writers have stitched together for us and have created for us. There’s been nothing but enthusiasm and gratitude,” Peter Hermann, who plays Liza’s boss and secret boy toy, Charles, recently told ET.
Younger season four finale airs Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on TV Land.
Why We're Obsessed With Kameron Westcott on 'Real Housewives of Dallas'
First, an important PSA: If you're not watching Real Housewives of Dallas, stop what you're doing and get some eyes on it, because season two is great TV. The best part is new housewife Kameron, who is described as a “real-life Elle Woods,” but she is so much more than that. She is an entrepreneur (she wants to start a line of pink dog food), a member of the literati (she nicknamed her husband “Hobbit”) and a reality TV star who doesn't seem to understand what type of show she's on. When asked by ET to describe season two in one word, Kameron said in the most hypnotizing Valley Girl drawl, “Confusing… I've never been around a group of women where there's so much drama.”
The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.
Why We’re Obsessed With ‘Dare to Live’
On MTV’s Dare to Live, renowned videographer Rory Kramer is taking fans on outrageous, thrill-seeking journeys as he pushes some of today’s most popular artists -- Iggy Azalea, Shawn Mendes and Khalid -- out of their comfort zones. In the first couple of episodes, our resident “professional life liver” has gotten a fish pedicure with Mendes, gone cliff diving with Krewella and was arrested (a little forcibly we might add) while driving a makeshift convertible with The Chainsmokers. The whole point of the show is to live life to its fullest -- and we can’t wait to take inspiration from one of Kramer’s adventures.
Dare to Live airs Fridays at 11:30 p.m. ET on MTV.
Why We’re Obsessed With ‘The Mindy Project’
Mindy Lahiri (Mindy Kaling) has been on quite a journey over the past five years, but now it’s drawing to a close as The Mindy Project streams its sixth and final season on Hulu. So will there be a happily ever after for Mindy now that she’s married? We’re not quite sure that one’s destined to last, but we’ve been wrong about her men -- many of whom will be back, including Danny -- in the past. All we do know is that Mindy’s Wreath Witherspoon will become the real deal when Kaling's A Wrinkle in Time co-star, Reese Witherspoon, appears on the show. “[Reese] is the only woman I would want to be trapped in a cave with,” Kaling teased on Instagram.
If you still haven’t quite processed the end of The Mindy Project, then let Kaling’s Amazon Music Unlimited playlist help soothe the pain. It goes best with baking (and subsequent stress eating). But when Beyonce’s “Love on Top” comes on, Kaling says “there's no sugarcoating how fun it is to use the spatula as a microphone.”
The Mindy Project premieres Sept. 12 on Hulu.
--Additional writing and reporting by John Boone and Brice Sander