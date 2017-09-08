ET Obsessions: Sloane Stephens, Kameron Westcott of ‘RHOD,’ ‘Younger’ and More!

Here at ET, we’re obsessed with a lot of things -- and this is what we’re most excited about this week:

Why We’re Obsessed With Sloane Stephens

For the first time in over 30 years, the U.S. Open women's final featured two American tennis players -- Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys -- battling it out for the top prize. Compared to the likes of Venus and Serena Williams, Keys and Stephens are two rising stars, making their names known in women's (and U.S.) tennis. And during the final on Saturday, the proved why they're next in line to take over. Both women had amazing tournaments, with Stephens ultimately coming out on top, taking home the championship and the $3.7 million prize.

For Stephens, the journey was particularly sweet after being sidelined by an injury 11 months prior. “Impossible, I would say,” she said of the prospects of standing in Arthur Ashe stadium, holding the championship trophy. Later, she joked: “I should just retire now. I told Maddie I’m never going to be able to top this. I mean, talk about a comeback.”