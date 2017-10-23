ET Obsessions: ‘Stranger Things 2,’ Tom Hanks’ Animated Special and More Halloween Thrills!

Here at ET, we’re obsessed with a lot of things -- and this is what we’re most excited about as we gear up for Halloween:

Why We’re Obsessed With ‘Stranger Things 2’

The Duffer Brothers’ surprise hit Netflix series is back with a second season -- and it doesn’t disappoint! The residents of Hawkins, Indiana -- namely, Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Will (Noah Schnapp) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) -- find themselves dealing with the unexpected repercussions of the events of season one as new neighbors (Max and Billy, played by Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery, and Sean Astin as Bob) and new frights (we can’t say here!) arrive in their nostalgia-filled world. And for those keeping track, expect plenty of nods and references to everything from The Exorcist and Ghostbusters to Jurassic Park and Lost. And while you wait for the new season to premiere, we recommend streaming the Stranger Things 2 soundtrack by Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein and reading Notes From the Upside Down by Guy Adams -- which is the ultimate companion for those re-watching the first season.

Stranger Things 2 starts streaming Friday, Oct. 27 on Netflix.