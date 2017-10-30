ET Obsessions: ‘Thor: Ragnarok,’ ‘The Last Match’ Off-Broadway and More!

Why We’re Obsessed With ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

The god of thunder (Chris Hemsworth) is finally back with a long-awaited new installment in the ongoing Thor series. But what sets Ragnarok apart is the introduction of a “brand new” Thor. “We've kept all the best parts of the old character, but he's a new guy,” director Taika Waititi told ET during a visit to the Australian set. “He's spent two years on Earth with the Avengers...It's a lot of reboot, but it's [also] a reinvigoration.” Thor’s transformation comes complete with a new attitude, a new look and a new love interest, Valkyrie (played by Westworld’s Tessa Thompson), albeit one with a very different dynamic. “Valkyrie is certainly an equal, as far as [she is] physically imposing or threatening and her fighting skill set. And Thor is in awe of the Valkyrie ever since he was a young boy, so he's meeting his idol,” Hemsworth said of the character. Adding to the intrigue is that, according to Thompson, Valkyrie is bisexual, making her the first LGBTQ character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Also joining the cast this season is Jeff Goldblum as The Grandmaster and Cate Blanchett in another MCU first as the franchise’s first female villain, Hela, the goddess of death. Ultimately, Thor is "just having so much fun with what it is, relishing in being a big, breezy, laugh out loud space romp."

Thor: Ragnarok is in theaters on Nov. 3.