ET Obsessions: ‘UnREAL’ ‘Atlanta’ and More!

Here at ET, we’re obsessed with a lot of things -- and this is what we’re most excited about this week:

Why We’re Obsessed With ‘UnREAL’

Finally, the Peabody-winning Lifetime series about the making of a Bachelor-like reality show is back! The new season sees a woman -- Serena (Caitlin Fitzgerald) -- stepping into the suitor role on Everlasting, meaning that there will be a whole batch of guys vying for her attention as well as that of producers Quinn (Constance Zimmer) and Rachel (Shiri Appleby). And given the cliffhangers from season two, there’s sure to be a lot of drama in store. While last season largely disappointed fans, Appleby promised ET that the new season is much stronger. “We got such praise and such support and love out of the first season and the second season didn't live up to the expectations. So you really want to come out of the gate to show that we learned from our mistakes,” she said, adding that showrunner Stacy Rukeyser stabilized UnREAL. “She was really given the power and the strength in the third season, and she really created a solid environment. There was cohesive storytelling and she was present. Those were the things the show was really needing. I think she did a really excellent job in the fact that we got a fourth season already.”

UnREAL returns to Lifetime on Monday, Feb. 26 at 10 p.m. ET.

Why We’re Obsessed With ‘Atlanta’ Season 2

Much like UnREAL, the new season of Atlanta was long delayed -- but it’s easy to forgive creator and star Donald Glover, who had a breakout 2016. Following its critically acclaimed debut, the actor-slash-rapper picked up two Golden Globes and two Emmys for the show, a supporting role as Lando Calrissian in the new Han Solo Star Wars spinoff film, the voice of older Simba in the live-action Lion King and five GRAMMY nominations for Awaken, My Love. Whew. But now, he’s back to where the madness started with Atlanta: Robbin’ Season as two cousins -- Earn Marks (Glover) and Paper Boi (the Emmy-nominated Brian Tyree Henry) -- navigate the music scene and try to better the lives of themselves and their families. “I would say that we’re trying to exceed season one. We’re trying to make sure people get a real sense of what life in Atlanta is like,” writer Stephen Glover told ET. “We get to see Atlanta through the eyes of stuff like Love & Hip Hop or the movie ATL or crunk music, but there aren’t a whole lot of things that really capture that flavor of the South or Atlanta. I think with season two, we’re really going to give people what life is like in Atlanta.”

Atlanta: Robbin’ Season premieres Thursday, March 1 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

Why We’re Obsessed With Chris Evans on Broadway

Chris Evans is suiting up to serve and protect -- onstage, that is. The 36-year-old actor -- who returns to multiplexes as Captain America in Avengers: Infinity War in May -- is making his Broadway debut alongside Michael Cera, Atlanta breakout Brian Tyree Henry (see above) and Bel Powley in Lobby Hero. Written by playwright and filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan, who won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for 2016's Manchester by the Sea, the play tells the story of four New Yorkers -- an ambitious security guard, his stern boss, an intense rookie cop and her unpredictable partner -- investigating a murder in the lobby of a Manhattan apartment building. Evans' debut kicks off a hunky 2018 season for Broadway, which will see Andrew Garfield, Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Denzel Washington and Joshua Jackson all taking the stage in coming months.

Previews for Lobby Hero begin on Thursday, March 1 at the Hayes Theater.

Why We’re Obsessed With TV Wines

There’s no shortage of wines tied into hit TV shows -- but we can’t get enough of them. Recent faves included the Game of Thrones wines launched ahead of season seven and the assortment of Bachelor wines. Now we can add a limited edition collection of Saturday Night Live wines from Lot18, with labels dedicated to the sketch series’ most popular characters, including the Californians, Stefon and Debby Downer; and bloody reds from The Walking Dead. The Last Wine Company is bringing fans of the zombie series two new wines -- a blood red blend and a cabernet sauvignon -- with labels that respond to the Living Wine Labels app, an augmented reality that brings the bottles to life. It’s a whole new wine experience that we didn’t know we needed until we saw Rick Grimes fighting off walkers in the wine aisle. And both collections will pair nicely with viewings, as both Saturday Night Live and The Walking Dead return to TV on March 3 and Feb. 25, respectively.

The Saturday Night Live collection from Lot18 and the Last Wine Company’s Walking Dead wines are now available.

--Additional writing and reporting by Darla Murray and Stacy Lambe

