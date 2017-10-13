Eva Longoria and Felicity Huffman Have ‘Desperate Housewives’ Reunion, Gush About Each Other (Exclusive)

Gabby and Lynette together again! Eva Longoria and Felicity Huffman had a fun red carpet reunion on Thursday night at the Eva Longoria Foundation annual dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.

The former Desperate Housewives co-stars rocked matching black jumpsuits posing together on the red carpet. They also dished to ET’s Deidre Behar about catching up five years after their hit show went off the air.

“I don't think I'm alone in adoring Eva,” Huffman, 54, told ET of her former colleague and longtime friend. “I think to know Eva is to adore her. She has an inner light that shines out. All she cares about is helping people and lifting up the world and she's a great friend. And she's stayed real throughout this whole thing, she's a force of nature and she's still the girl next door.”