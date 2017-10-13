Eva Longoria and Felicity Huffman Have ‘Desperate Housewives’ Reunion, Gush About Each Other (Exclusive)
Gabby and Lynette together again! Eva Longoria and Felicity Huffman had a fun red carpet reunion on Thursday night at the Eva Longoria Foundation annual dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.
The former Desperate Housewives co-stars rocked matching black jumpsuits posing together on the red carpet. They also dished to ET’s Deidre Behar about catching up five years after their hit show went off the air.
“I don't think I'm alone in adoring Eva,” Huffman, 54, told ET of her former colleague and longtime friend. “I think to know Eva is to adore her. She has an inner light that shines out. All she cares about is helping people and lifting up the world and she's a great friend. And she's stayed real throughout this whole thing, she's a force of nature and she's still the girl next door.”
Longoria, 42, opened up about the work she’s doing with the Eva Longoria Foundation annual event, saying, “My favorite part of the evening is we have a couple girls from the foundation that have been affected by the money that we donated, by the programs that we have and their lives have changed because of it. Talking to their parents about their trajectory now in life because of one small help that we gave, it makes this night and every day of this work worth it.”
Both ladies also spoke about this week’s scandal involving producer Harvey Weinstein.
“How brave these women were coming forward,” Longoria said of Weinstein’s alleged victims. “All of these women must've experienced something unimaginable so I respect any woman who has the courage to come out and say, 'This happened to me, and I don’t want it to happen to anybody else.'”
Huffman mirrored the sentiment, adding, “I was really glad that he's being held accountable. I think it has been a well-kept secret in Hollywood, I think he's not the only one. I think we have a President of the United States who has admitted to sexual abuse and I hope that we start and continue to hold people accountable.”
For more on the Weinstein scandal, watch the clip below.