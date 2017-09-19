Eva Longoria, Fifth Harmony and More Celebs React to Devastating Mexico Earthquake
Celebrities are sending their thoughts and prayers to those affected by the devastating 7.1 earthquake that hit Mexico's state of Puebla on Tuesday.
According to The Associated Press, this is the deadliest quake to hit Mexico since 1985. Over 100 people have died as a result of Tuesday's earthquake, which was felt about 76 miles southeast in Mexico City.
As news of the earthquake spread, Eva Longoria, Gael Garcia Bernal, Diego Luna and more stars took to social media to send well wishes and lend their support.
"What horrible news about the earthquake in Mexico. Thank God my husband and family are safe in Mexico City. My prayers are with everyone," Longoria tweeted alongside a picture of the Mexican flag.
RELATED: Selena Gomez Tears Up Talking About Hurricane Harvey As Celebs Step Up For 'Hand in Hand' Telethon
Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal took to Twitter to ask if anyone had any information about his father, José Ángel García, whom he couldn't get in contact with. The Mozart in the Jungle star then gave an update, saying, "They told me that my dad is okay. In some zones there is no power, telephone connection or cell phone reception. Thank you for your support."
He later tweeted, "My dad is safe and sound. Thank you all for your support. I thank you with all my heart."
Meanwhile, Luna, also a Mexico native, tweeted, "My family and I are safe. Thank you for your messages and good wishes." The Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star urged people to stop uploading pictures and video to free up cell phone reception and to not block the streets in order to help the ambulances and rescue vehicles.
Director Guillermo del Toro offered to help others via his Twitter account. "Anyone in Mexico who needs to post an urgent messages can do so through my account. Just add @RealGDT and I will [retweet]," he wrote.
EXCLUSIVE: Hilary Duff Felt 'Angry' and 'Guilty' Watching Hurricane Harvey Happen: 'It's Devastating'
See more celeb tweets, below.