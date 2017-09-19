Eva Longoria, Fifth Harmony and More Celebs React to Devastating Mexico Earthquake

Celebrities are sending their thoughts and prayers to those affected by the devastating 7.1 earthquake that hit Mexico's state of Puebla on Tuesday.

According to The Associated Press, this is the deadliest quake to hit Mexico since 1985. Over 100 people have died as a result of Tuesday's earthquake, which was felt about 76 miles southeast in Mexico City.

As news of the earthquake spread, Eva Longoria, Gael Garcia Bernal, Diego Luna and more stars took to social media to send well wishes and lend their support.

"What horrible news about the earthquake in Mexico. Thank God my husband and family are safe in Mexico City. My prayers are with everyone," Longoria tweeted alongside a picture of the Mexican flag.