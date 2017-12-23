Eva Longoria Shows Off Baby Bump While Shopping In Miami

Eva Longoria puts her baby bump on display!

The 42-year-old actress, who is pregnant with her first child, was spotted shopping in Miami, Florida, on Friday. Longoria kept her tummy hidden, wearing army green overalls with a white T-shirt.

Splash News

Earlier this week, a rep for Longoria confirmed to ET that the multifaceted Latina and her husband, Jose Baston, are expecting their first child together. Longoria has yet to address her pregnancy, but has been regularly posting on her Instagram Stories and social media.

On Saturday, the former Desperate Housewives star took to Instagram to share a cute snap of herself with Gabrielle Union, Serena Williams and Olivia Munn hanging out together in Miami.

"Miami Nights with these beauties! And why does @gabunion look like she’s 12 yrs old?? #Friends #ForeverYoung," she captioned the group pic.

For more on Longoria's pregnancy, watch below.

