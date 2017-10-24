Eva Longoria Supports Ken Paves At the Opening of His New Salon Despite Foot Injury
Eva Longoria, Victoria Beckham and Ken Paves are friendship goals -- and not even a foot injury could keep them from supporting each other!
Longoria and Beckham, along with her husband David, hosted the opening of Paves' new salon in Los Angeles on Monday night. The 42-year-old actress was sporting a walking boot on her right foot, but powered through to support her bestie!
Victoria poked fun at the "stylish" look, writing on Instagram, " Nice boot!! Love u @evalongoria X #fashionforward 😂😂."
In one of her Instagram Stories, Longoria also commented on her brace, which she's been wearing for the past couple of days.
"This boot is ruining every outfit," she said as she was getting ready for the event. Longoria also posted a handful of pics from the party on Instagram.
"About last night! So much fun celebrating our mane man @kenpaves for his salon grand opening @kenpavessalon with the beautiful @victoriabeckham and @davidbeckham So proud of you Kenney!!," she wrote.
