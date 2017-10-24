Eva Longoria Supports Ken Paves At the Opening of His New Salon Despite Foot Injury

Eva Longoria, Victoria Beckham and Ken Paves are friendship goals -- and not even a foot injury could keep them from supporting each other!

Longoria and Beckham, along with her husband David, hosted the opening of Paves' new salon in Los Angeles on Monday night. The 42-year-old actress was sporting a walking boot on her right foot, but powered through to support her bestie!

Victoria poked fun at the "stylish" look, writing on Instagram, " Nice boot!! Love u @evalongoria X #fashionforward 😂😂."