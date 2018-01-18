Eva Longoria Will Return to 'Jane the Virgin' – But This Time She's Playing Herself! (Exclusive)

Eva Longoria is headed back to Jane the Virgin!

ET can exclusively reveal that Longoria, who previously served as a director on the CW dramedy's third season, will now step in front of the camera in an upcoming episode to play "a fantastic, funny, engaging, smart and beautiful actress named 'Eva Longoria.'"

In the episode, Rogelio seeks out Longoria to be his co-star in the American adaptation of The Passions of Santos, and discovers they have a "surprising connection." Longoria begins shooting next week and will make her debut on the March 2 episode.

ET caught up with Longoria and star Gina Rodriguez at the Paley Center Tribute to Hispanic Achievements in Television back in October 2016, and Rodriguez could not stop gushing about how wonderful it was to work with director Longoria on Jane's big, virginity-losing episode.

"She's focused prepared, driven, funny, loving, generous and so smart," Rodriguez shared to ET.

Longoria exclaimed, "I had the dream episode because not only did I get to work with Gina, but Jaime [Camil, who plays Rogelio,] is a really good friend of mine."

We can't wait to watch these two good friends have a lot of on-screen fun together!

Jane the Virgin will air Friday, March 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

