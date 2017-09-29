Eva Marcille Joins 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Part-Time
Get ready for more drama on The Real Housewives of Atlanta!
Sources confirm to ET that Eva Marcille, the cycle three winner of America's Next Top Model, has scored a part-time role on the Bravo series.
The sources also say the 32-year-old has shot multiple scenes for the show's upcoming 10th season.
TMZ reports that Marcille has already filmed with RHOA star NeNe Leakes and producers are hoping to snag her full-time for season 11.
Leakes recently shared a photo on Instagram of herself with members of the current lineup, including Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore and Sheree Whitfield. "Oh yeah, we coming for yo a** Nov 5th only on @bravotv," she wrote in the caption.
There had been reports that Leakes would only appear part-time herself, but she confirmed in June that she would be back full-time.
Since her time on ANTM, Marcille has modeled and starred in multiple film and TV projects, including a short stint on Kevin Hart's Real Husbands of Hollywood.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns Nov. 5 on Bravo. For more on the show, watch the video below!
Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.