Eva Mendes Shows Off New Short Curly Hairdo -- See the Pic!

Eva Mendes is rocking a flirty new 'do!

The 43-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a pic of herself with a shorter and curly hair cut.

Wearing a white t-shirt under a yellow short-sleeved button-up shirt and gold hoop earrings, Mendes is seen pouting her lips.

"How we feeling about men's cardigans these days? Looking for inspiration for new collection. Thoughts?" the Place Beyond the Pines star captioned the pic.