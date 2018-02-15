Evan Bass and Carly Waddell Welcome Daughter Isabella Evelyn -- See the Adorable Family Pic!

World, meet Isabella Evelyn Bass.

Bachelor in Paradise alums Evan Bass and Carly Waddell welcomed their baby girl into the world Thursday in Nashville. The couple posted an adorable hospital room photo on Instagram, showing the proud parents and their newborn girl, fast asleep.

"We are so happy to announce the birth of sweet Isabella Evelyn Bass," Waddell wrote on Instagram. "She weighs 6lbs 8 ounces and has currently stolen her dad’s heart. The birth was amazing with no complications and I’m high over the moon with happiness ❤️."

She added, "also high from pain meds 🤣."

Bella, as they plan to call her, was what the couple lovingly call their "Paradise baby." The two met on season three of Bachelor in Paradise, where he enthusiastically pursued a less-than-enthused-at-first Waddell. But the two ended up hitting it off, wedded last June and announced their pregnancy last August.

The couple was ecstatic to find out they were having a girl and openly wept upon receiving the news. They announced little Bella's name in January, saying her middle name was after Bass' grandmother.

And Waddell wasn't joking about the little girl stealing her dad's heart.

"Y’all - she’s perfect," he gushed on Instagram Thursday. "My heart is toast. Like toast with jelly cuz my dang heart is shook. I love her I love everyone I love love. Thanks for the encouraging words. (Also, hahaha can ya believe this is even happening. Who would’ve thought?!?)"

Watch the announcement of the happy couple's pregnancy in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Herron on Filming Evan Bass and Carly Waddell's Wedding Amid 'Bachelor in Paradise' Shutdown

EXCLUSIVE: 'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Say They'll Get Married in 2017

EXCLUSIVE: Evan Bass Is Ready to Marry Carly Waddell on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale

Related Gallery