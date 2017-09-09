Evan Rachel Wood Shares the Lessons She's Learned in Her 20s: 'Trust Your Intuition'

Evan Rachel Wood celebrated her 30th birthday on Thursday, and took the opportunity to open up about what getting older means to her, and what major life lessons she's learned along the way.

The Westworld star wrote a guest piece for Nylon where she addresses her divorce, motherhood, and the importance of trusting your gut no matter what.

"I very easily could have been dead in my 20s," Wood says. "I think a lot of people can relate to this. I did not think I would make it this far. So every second is a gift."

The actress admits that although her 20s were a "wonderful nightmare," she has chosen to let her past empower her rather than define her. One of the most defining moments of her 20s was her divorce from Jamie Bell in 2014, which she describes as an "out-of-body experience" and "the worst heartbreak" she's ever gone through.