Evangeline Lilly Reveals Her 'Ant-Man and The Wasp' Costume for the First Time -- See the Pic!
Evangeline Lilly gave fans a look at her awesome Wasp costume on Monday, when she shared a photo of herself suited up for the hotly anticipated Marvel sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp.
The actress took to Twitter, where she shared the snapshot as part of a tribute post to late legendary comic book artist Jack Kirby, in honor of his centennial birthday.
"I am honoured to be on set today playing #TheWasp on what would be Jack Kirby's 100th birthday. #ThankYouJackKirby #AntManAndTheWasp," the 38-year-old star captioned the pic.
Kirby co-created the character of Janet van Dyne -- who was the original Wasp -- alongside Stan Lee in the early 1960s. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Lilly plays Hope van Dyne, Janet's daughter with Hank Pym (Michael Douglas). Pym served as the original Ant-Man before retiring, and later training Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) as his replacement in Ant-Man.
The first movie featured a post-credits stinger that revealed the Wasp suit as it hung on a wall, but this is the first time fans are seeing Lilly decked out in the awesome outfit.
Concept art showing the Wasp outfit was also revealed at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, where it was also announced that Michelle Pfeiffer had signed on to play Janet van Dyne.
Ant-Man and the Wasp flies into theaters July 6, 2018.