Evelyn Lozada Marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month With ‘Turn Hurt Into Joy’ Campaign (Exclusive)

Evelyn Lozada is marking Domestic Violence Awareness Month by turning a "negative" situation "into a positive."

On Monday, the 41-year-old reality star, in connection with the Evelyn Lozada Foundation, launched the Turn Hurt Into Joy online campaign to raise money for charities that help survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault throughout the month of October.

The campaign, which will reward a lucky winner (who will be chosen in November) with an original Ines Di Santo wedding gown, is a “testament that a negative can be transformed into a positive,” Lozada tells ET.

“Several years ago, I wore a beautifully crafted Ines Di Santo original design as I prepared to enter into one of the most sacred and memorable unions of my life,” she explains of her short marriage to former NFL player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, which ended after the onetime professional athlete head-butted her during a verbal argument. “I was married in 2012, three weeks later I was in the hospital getting six stitches and 43 days after that, I was divorced.”

Johnson was subsequently arrested on simple battery and misdemeanor domestic violence charges. He was later sentenced to one-year probation and domestic violence counseling.