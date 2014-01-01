Skip to main content
Sections
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Search form
Search
Search
Toggle Search
Toggle Search
Trending
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Khloe Kardashian Baby Shower
Sharon Stone Engaged?
'Stranger Things'
Taylor Swift
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Close
2017 Fall Preview
2017 Fall TV Preview: 7 Returning Favorites That Will Look Very Different This Year
TV
Theater’s Most Anticipated, Star-Studded Shows of the 2017 Fall Season
News
A Guide to Totally Early Oscar 2018 Predictions
Movies
The
Latest
in 2017 Fall Preview
Jennifer Garner on Emotional New Role About Betrayal: You Shake It Off and Go Home (Exclusive)
ET caught up with the 45-year-old actress at the Hamptons International Film Festival to talk about her new film, 'The Tribes of Palos Verdes,' which opens in select theaters and on VOD platforms nationwide on Dec. 1.
Fall Movie Preview: Your Guide to (Totally Early!) 2018 Oscars Predictions
Here's a look at seven films that could very well be in the running for Best Picture.
Elizabeth Smart Doesn't Want to Watch Her Lifetime Movie Again: 'It Was One of the Hardest Things'
The mom of two tells ET that while she has been an advocate for other victims of abuse, she never considered doing a movie about her own story.
11 New and Returning Podcasts We Can’t Wait to Listen to This Fall
Some of our all-time favorite series are back, plus there are major music- and movie-based podcasts to look forward to.
Fall Preview: 17 Documentaries (About Your Favorite Pop Stars and Social Injustice) to Watch
From intimate looks into pop stars' lives to powerful explorations of racial injustice, there's something to satisfy everyone's non-fiction cravings.
Fall 2017’s Most Buzzworthy Books
From the return of John Green to the debut of Tom Hanks, we’re ready to stick our noses in these new fall titles.
9 Breakout Movie Stars of Fall 2017
From 'It' to 'Thor: Ragnarok' to 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi,' here are the stars we're pretty dang confident you'll be hearing about for many years to come.
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Eggold Talks Directorial Debut and Bittersweet Ride on ‘The Blacklist: Redemption’
The ‘Blacklist’ star channels his inner-Mike Nichols behind the camera on his feature directorial debut, ‘Literally, Right Before Aaron.’
EXCLUSIVE: 'Vice Principals' Star Kimberly Hébert Gregory Talks Sterling K. Brown and Breakout Year
The ‘Vice Principals’ star reflects on her rise and that of her former Off-Broadway co-stars Sterling K. Brown, Brian Tyree Henry and Andre Holland.
A Guide to Totally Early Oscar 2018 Predictions
Think of this as a Ones to Watch list to prepare you as studios start releasing the films that could earn noms at next year's Academy Awards.
Theater’s Most Anticipated, Star-Studded Shows of the 2017 Fall Season
Amy Schumer, Anna Camp and Clive Owen lead theater’s new season.
EXCLUSIVE: 'This Is Us' Star Chris Sullivan Is 'Obsessed' With Spoiler Culture Surrounding the Show
The actor opens up to ET about the sophomore season and the on-set photo over the summer that caused a tizzy over Jack’s death.
2017 Fall Movie Preview: Superheroes and Spies, Bad Moms and Jedis, Oh My!
ET's list of 35 movies you will want to look out for this fall, some of which are in theaters now for your viewing pleasure.
From Michelle Dockery to Joanne Froggatt, Where to Catch the ‘Downton Abbey’ Cast This Fall
Nearly two years after the period drama ended, most of the beloved cast is back in action on screen and stage.
Pagination
Page 1
Next page
More Results
Subscribe to 2017 Fall Preview