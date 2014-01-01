Skip to main content
2018 Oscars
Oscars 2018: Red Carpet Arrivals
Oscars
2018 Oscar Nominations: Snubs, Surprises and Firsts!
Oscars
2018 Oscar Nominations: The Complete List
Oscars
The
Latest
in 2018 Oscars
Director Guillermo Del Toro Announces Divorce Days After Oscars Wins for 'The Shape of Water'
The 'Shape of Water' filmmaker revealed that he and his wife had called it quits last September after 31 years of marriage.
Michael B. Jordan Vows to Adopt Inclusion Rider for Future Projects
The 'Black Panther' star took to Instagram on Wednesday to voice his advocacy for inclusion riders in Hollywood.
Who Is Frances McDormand's Alleged Oscar Thief?
New details on the man accused of stealing McDormand's Oscar for Best Actress.
Jennifer Garner Pokes Fun at Her Own Oscars Meme!
The actress jokingly revealed what she was thinking during the viral moment on her Instagram story.
Emma Watson Jokes She Needs a ‘Fake Tattoo Proofreader’ After Time’s Up Ink Error
Watson sported the tattoo at the ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscars after party.
Jennifer Garner Responds to Becoming an Oscars Meme
The actress took to Instagram to share a few of her own reactions to her viral Oscars moment.
Ariana Grande Makes First Public Appearance in Months -- See the Glam Oscar Party Pics!
The 'Dangerous Woman' singer made her first public appearance in months, bringing boyfriend Mac Miller to a glamorous Oscar party!
Tiffany Haddish Says She and Brad Pitt Made a Plan to Hook Up If They’re Both Still Single in a Year
The ‘Girls Trip’ breakout star had quite a night at the Oscars on Sunday!
The Stars Weigh in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Upcoming Royal Wedding
ET was at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday, where talk turned to another royal event.
2018 Oscars Fashion: Secrets Behind the Style Standouts
Sunday's red carpet brought out a kaleidoscope of color from stars, including Allison Janney, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish and more.
Inside the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars Party!
Halle Berry, Mindy Kaling, Emma Stone and Kendall Jenner were just a few of the Hollywood A-listers to hit the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Oscars 2018: Cutest Couples
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos made it a date night. So did Armie Hammer and his wife, Elizabeth. Here's a look the most adorable couples to hit the red carpet Sunday night.
Oscars 2018: The Stars Let Loose!
Sunday night was filled with glitz, glamour and fun!
Tim Allen 'Very Interested' in Bringing Back 'Home Improvement' (Exclusive)
ET chatted with the funny man and his wife, Jane Hajduk, at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscars viewing party in Los Angeles.
