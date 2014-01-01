Skip to main content
Emmy First-Timers
Emmys 2017: First-Time Nominees You Need to Know
Features
ET EXCLUSIVE FEATURE
The
Latest
in Emmy First-Timers
EXCLUSIVE: BD Wong on Emmy Nomination, ‘Mr. Robot’ and Returning to ‘Jurassic World’
Wong explains how his 11 years on ‘Law & Order: SVU’ set him back as a character actor and how the USA series brought him back to the world he loves.
EXCLUSIVE: Becky Ann Baker Talks Emmy Nomination for Playing Lena Dunham’s Mom on ‘Girls’
Baker reflects on her Emmy nomination for playing Hannah’s mom, Loreen, and why a role like this may never happen again.
EXCLUSIVE: 'This Is Us' Star Ron Cephas Jones Talks Emmy Nomination and Season 2
The first-time Emmy nominee opens up to ET about his character, William, resonating with viewers on a visceral level and why ‘Memphis’ marked the peak of his kinship with Sterling K. Brown.
EXCLUSIVE: Alison Wright on a ‘Lucky Year’ and Martha’s Happy Ending on ‘The Americans’
The breakout actress earned her first Emmy nomination and opens up to ET about getting into character in season five.
EXCLUSIVE: How Quitting Hollywood Led ‘The Night Of’ Star Bill Camp to His First Emmy Nomination
After nearly quitting acting, Camp sees his career-long commitment pay off with an Emmy nomination for the HBO miniseries.
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Atlanta’ Writer Stephen Glover on Emmys, Season 2 and ‘Deadpool’ Series
The writer opens up about ‘Atlanta,’ hopes for season two and what’s in store for the FXX animated ‘Deadpool’ series.
EXCLUSIVE: Milo Ventimiglia Talks Emmy Nom for 'This Is Us' and Giving Everything to Jack
The 40-year-old actor gets candid with ET about why he doesn’t feel the pressures that may come with being a first-time Emmy nominee: ‘The only way to go is up.’
Emmys 2017: First-Time Nominees You Need to Know
ET gets to know some of the 2017 Emmy First-Timers, including Alison Wright, Becky Ann Baker, BD Wong, Bill Camp, Milo Ventimiglia, Ron Cephas Jones and Stephen Glover.
